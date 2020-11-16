Dow nears 30K level as COVID-19 vaccine news fuels investor sentiment

Stocks jumped after Moderna announced its COVID-19 vaccine was 94.5% effective in patients participating in its Phase III trials lifting travel and other economically sensitive stocks that would benefit from a recovery.

Moderna's CEO Stephane Bancel told FOX Business the vaccine could see FDA approval in the next several weeks to months.

“The emergency use approval I think could happen in December and then I think in Q1, the first quarter to have a full approval were every American who wants a vaccine that is of 18 years of age can get access to a vaccine,” said Bancel during an appearance on 'Mornings With Maria' Monday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 29825.21 +345.40 +1.17% SP500 S&P 500 3612.91 +27.76 +0.77% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11872.725632 +43.44 +0.37%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped about 320 points or 1%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3% despite concerns that some large-cap tech companies could face headwinds.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MRNA MODERNA INC. 97.90 +8.51 +9.52%

Moderna shares jumped 8% putting other vaccine makers in the spotlight for investors again, after Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, announced that its coronavirus vaccine proved 90% effective in late-stage trials. Pfizer shares fell almost 4% on Monday, following a strong rally in the prior week.

President Donald Trump weighed in, noting the Dow's move towards the 30,000 level.

COVID-19 CASES SURGE

Cases of COVID-19 have surged around the U.S. and the globe in recent days, with the U.S. adding close to 1 million cases over the past week, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. has now topped 11 million cases, the most on the planet.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PFE PFIZER INC. 37.24 -1.38 -3.56% BNTX BIONTECH SE 90.97 -15.03 -14.18%

NEW YORK'S ROLLBACK OF CORONAVIRUS REOPENINGS THREATENS RENTAL MARKET RECOVERY

New York's manufacturing index came in weaker-than-expected, with a reading of 6.3, compared to expectations of 12.8 for the month of November.

Investors will build on a robust week for U.S. stocks after the S&P 500 hit a fresh record and the Russell 2000, a benchmark of domestic-focused companies, also hit a record on Friday passing levels not seen since August 2018.

For the week, the Dow tacked on about 4%, the S&P over 2% while Nasdaq slipped 0.5%. This came as global investors pumped a record amount of money into equity funds.

GLOBAL STOCK FUNDS SEE RECORD INFLOWS ON PFIZER'S VACCINE NEWS

European indices also continued to rise on Monday, with the STOXX Europe 600 rising 0.7%, due in part to Spanish lender BBVA surging after PNC Financial Services Group said it would buy its U.S. business for $11.6 billion.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PNC PNC FINL SVC 125.61 +2.82 +2.30%

SPACEX LIFTS OFF

Space stocks will likely see some action after the successful launch of Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket Sunday evening set the tone for more advances in the industry. Virgin Galatic shares were lower Monday morning.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 408.62 +0.12 +0.03% SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC. 21.02 -1.27 -5.72% UFO PROCURE ETF TRUST II PROCURE SPACE ETF 24.20 +0.49 +2.09%

MUSK, BEZOS, BRANSON LEAD BILLIONAIRES SPACE RACE

RETAIL EARNINGS ON DECK

Home improvement names Home Depot and Lowe's report results Tuesday and Wednesday. On Monday, Home Depot announced plans to purchase HD Supply for $8 billion, or $56.50 a share, roughly a 25% premium to Friday's close.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HD THE HOME DEPOT INC. 276.79 -0.38 -0.14% LOW LOWE'S COMPANIES INC. 160.84 +1.58 +0.99% HDS HD SUPPLY INC 55.84 +11.04 +24.63%

Walmart reports Tuesday while Target, Macy's and Footlocker will follow later this week.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 152.78 +2.15 +1.43% TGT TARGET CORP. 165.28 +2.35 +1.44% M MACY'S INC. 7.87 +0.52 +7.00% FL FOOT LOCKER 39.47 +2.21 +5.92%

However, traders will keep their eyes on technology names out of China on Monday, as JD.com and Baidu report results after the close of trading.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JD JD.COM INC 85.33 -6.75 -7.34% BIDU BAIDU INC. 147.61 +2.53 +1.74%

CRUDE CLIMBS

Crude oil continued its march higher, rising 1.7% to $40.80 per barrel. In other commodities, gold rose slightly to $1,889.60 an ounce.

