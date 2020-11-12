Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Dow dips as tech takes lead, Fed Chair Powell, Disney in focus

Disney & Cisco earnings on tap

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for November 11

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Stocks were mixed Thursday as traders digested better-than-expected initial jobless claims and await comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell as well as for key additional earnings from some of the biggest companies in the S&P 500.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100 points, while the S&P 500 drifted lower by 0.2%. Bucking the trend was the Nasdaq Composite, which posted modest gains in early trading.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES29237.06-160.57-0.55%
SP500S&P 5003560.6-12.06-0.34%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX11818.058294+31.63+0.27%

NASDAQ, S&P BOUNCE BACK, DOW DRIFTS ON AMEX WEAKNESS

INITIAL CLAIMS, INFLATION DATA IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Initial jobless claims came in at 709,000, better than the 725,000 analysts were expecting. Continuing claims came in at 6.786 million, also better than the 6.9 million that was expected.

The consumer price index (CPI) for October showed a reading of 0% rise, compared to economists' expectations of a 0.2% rise. Excluding food and energy, the CPI, a closely watched measure of inflation, was also flat month-over-month.

FED CHAIR POWELL SPEAKS

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is set to participate in a Q&A session, in conjunction, with the ECB. Investors will be listening for his insight on the recent vaccine progress.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced their vaccine is 90% effective in trials. On Thursday. BioNTech's CEO told FOX Business the vaccine is expected to have longevity in patients.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
PFEPFIZER INC.37.70-0.82-2.13%
BNTXBIONTECH SE104.08-5.37-4.91%
BioNTech co-founder and CEO Dr. Ugur Sahin provides insight into the vaccine progress with Pfizer. Video

BANKS UNDER PRESSURE

Shares of bank stocks were under pressure on Thursday, including J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Bank of America, after the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell, flattening the yield curve.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
JPMJP MORGAN CHASE & CO.113.18-1.66-1.45%
CCITIGROUP INC.47.85-1.09-2.24%
BACBANK OF AMERICA CORP.26.54-0.82-3.00%

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury now stands at 0.4%.

DISNEY, CISCO EARNINGS ON TAP

While the majority of S&P 500 companies have reported results, there are a few left to shed light on the health of their businesses, including media heavyweight Disney and networking equipment giant Cisco.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DISWALT DISNEY COMPANY136.89-0.98-0.71%
CSCOCISCO SYSTEMS INC.39.19-0.14-0.37%

Both companies will report earnings after the close of trading. Disney will be of particular interest, given its hotel and parks business has been severely impacted by the pandemic, resulting in the company furloughing thousands of workers.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

GOLD SHINES 

In other commodities, gold rose slightly to $1,867 an ounce.

European indices were also lower, with the German DAX and French CAC 40 down approximately 0.6%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 index was lower by 0.2%.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 