Dow dips as tech takes lead, Fed Chair Powell, Disney in focus

Stocks were mixed Thursday as traders digested better-than-expected initial jobless claims and await comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell as well as for key additional earnings from some of the biggest companies in the S&P 500.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100 points, while the S&P 500 drifted lower by 0.2%. Bucking the trend was the Nasdaq Composite, which posted modest gains in early trading.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 29237.06 -160.57 -0.55% SP500 S&P 500 3560.6 -12.06 -0.34% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11818.058294 +31.63 +0.27%

NASDAQ, S&P BOUNCE BACK, DOW DRIFTS ON AMEX WEAKNESS

INITIAL CLAIMS, INFLATION DATA IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Initial jobless claims came in at 709,000, better than the 725,000 analysts were expecting. Continuing claims came in at 6.786 million, also better than the 6.9 million that was expected.

The consumer price index (CPI) for October showed a reading of 0% rise, compared to economists' expectations of a 0.2% rise. Excluding food and energy, the CPI, a closely watched measure of inflation, was also flat month-over-month.

FED CHAIR POWELL SPEAKS

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is set to participate in a Q&A session, in conjunction, with the ECB. Investors will be listening for his insight on the recent vaccine progress.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced their vaccine is 90% effective in trials. On Thursday. BioNTech's CEO told FOX Business the vaccine is expected to have longevity in patients.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PFE PFIZER INC. 37.70 -0.82 -2.13% BNTX BIONTECH SE 104.08 -5.37 -4.91%

BANKS UNDER PRESSURE

Shares of bank stocks were under pressure on Thursday, including J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Bank of America, after the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell, flattening the yield curve.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JP MORGAN CHASE & CO. 113.18 -1.66 -1.45% C CITIGROUP INC. 47.85 -1.09 -2.24% BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 26.54 -0.82 -3.00%

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury now stands at 0.4%.

DISNEY, CISCO EARNINGS ON TAP

While the majority of S&P 500 companies have reported results, there are a few left to shed light on the health of their businesses, including media heavyweight Disney and networking equipment giant Cisco.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 136.89 -0.98 -0.71% CSCO CISCO SYSTEMS INC. 39.19 -0.14 -0.37%

Both companies will report earnings after the close of trading. Disney will be of particular interest, given its hotel and parks business has been severely impacted by the pandemic, resulting in the company furloughing thousands of workers.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

GOLD SHINES

In other commodities, gold rose slightly to $1,867 an ounce.

European indices were also lower, with the German DAX and French CAC 40 down approximately 0.6%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 index was lower by 0.2%.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE