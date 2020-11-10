Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Dow gets Boeing boost as Nasdaq pulls back for second session

The Dow & S&P 500 hover near record levels

close
Smead Capital Management CEO and chief investment officer Bill Smead, Meridian Equity Partners' John Cornpina and Prosper Trading Academy's Scott Bauer discuss the landscape of the U.S. stock market moving forward with a likely Biden administration and a coronavirus vaccine.video

Avoid popular tech stocks, focus on proven reserves as the markets soar: Smead Capital Management CEO

Smead Capital Management CEO and chief investment officer Bill Smead, Meridian Equity Partners' John Cornpina and Prosper Trading Academy's Scott Bauer discuss the landscape of the U.S. stock market moving forward with a likely Biden administration and a coronavirus vaccine.

Stocks saw some modest selling at the open as investors took a breather from the positive coronavirus vaccine progress.

Continue Reading Below

The Nasdaq Composite paced the declines falling 0.4%, while the S&P 500 was little changed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the early selling rising over 130 points.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES29147.35-10.62-0.04%
SP500S&P 5003516.02-34.48-0.97%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX11439.476804-274.31-2.34%

Boeing rose as investors anticipate the return of the Max 737 jet.

"We expect that this process will be finished in the coming days, once the agency is satisfied that Boeing has addressed the safety issues that played a role in the tragic loss of 346 lives aboard Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson told FOX Business in a statement.

FAA ENTERS 'FINAL STAGES' OF BOEING 737 MAX REVIEW

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BABOEING COMPANY186.75+10.39+5.89%

EU TARGETS AMAZON 

Amazon fell after the European Union alleged the e-commerce giant violated antitrust rules.

AMAZON TAKES HIT FROM EUROPEAN UNION

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.3,026.41-117.33-3.73%

European indices were also mixed, with the German DAX down 0.3%, while the STOXX 600 index rose by a similar amount. The French CAC 40 and U.K. FTSE 100 were both higher by around 1%.

COVID-19 UPDATE

PFIZER’S COVID-19 VACCINE PROVES 90% EFFECTIVE IN LATEST TRIALS

In vaccine news, late Monday, Eli Lilly & Co. received emergency use approval from the FDA for its COVID-19 antibody treatment.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
LLYELI LILLY & COMPANY148.41+6.04+4.24%

This followed confirmation that Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine proved to be 90% effective in the first 94 patients it was tested on.

DOW ADDS 834 POINTS ON PFIZER'S COVID-19 VACCINE BREAKTHROUGH AS NASDAQ SLIPS

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
PFEPFIZER INC.38.88-0.29-0.75%
BNTXBIONTECH107.95+3.15+3.01%

The news comes as the U.S. surpassed 10 million coronavirus cases Monday, becoming the first country to hit the milestone, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Globally, there are more than 50.9 million cases, resulting in 1.26 million deaths.

Apple, which has been a beneficiary of employees working-from-home due to the pandemic, could  be a mover today.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AAPLAPPLE INC.114.33-1.99-1.71%

The company is set to announce new Macs on Tuesday with Apple Silicon chips.

EARNINGS SPOTLIGHT

Homebuilder D.R. Horton posted a strong quarter posting better-than-expected profits due to ongoing demand for housing.

D.R. HORTON SEES 81% SALES SPIKE

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DHID.R. HORTON INC.67.24+2.32+3.57%

Ride-hailing firm Lyft and mortgage originator Rocket Companies will be among the other companies to report quarterly results Tuesday.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
LYFTLYFT INC.36.66-1.03-2.73%
RKTROCKET COMPANIES INC.20.88-0.55-2.57%

Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat saw its shares drop after posting a $19 million loss after McDonald's announced plans for a new plant-based burger.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BYNDBEYOND MEAT INC.118.91-31.59-20.99%
MCDMCDONALD'S CORP.212.35-0.83-0.39%

SMALL BUSINESS, JOLTS IN FOCUS

Tuesday will see the release of two economic reports, NFIB's Small Business Optimism Index for October and the September JOLTS report.

Economists are expecting a reading of 6.5 million job openings for September, roughly in line with the previous month's data.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

OIL, GOLD MOVE HIGHER

West Texas Intermediate crude oil, which moved sharply higher on Monday in the wake of the vaccine news, continued its rally, moving past the $40 barrel level.

In other commodities, gold rose 0.8% to $1,869.70.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 