Dow gets Boeing boost as Nasdaq pulls back for second session
The Dow & S&P 500 hover near record levels
Stocks saw some modest selling at the open as investors took a breather from the positive coronavirus vaccine progress.
Continue Reading Below
The Nasdaq Composite paced the declines falling 0.4%, while the S&P 500 was little changed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the early selling rising over 130 points.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|29147.35
|-10.62
|-0.04%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3516.02
|-34.48
|-0.97%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|11439.476804
|-274.31
|-2.34%
Boeing rose as investors anticipate the return of the Max 737 jet.
"We expect that this process will be finished in the coming days, once the agency is satisfied that Boeing has addressed the safety issues that played a role in the tragic loss of 346 lives aboard Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson told FOX Business in a statement.
FAA ENTERS 'FINAL STAGES' OF BOEING 737 MAX REVIEW
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BA
|BOEING COMPANY
|186.75
|+10.39
|+5.89%
EU TARGETS AMAZON
Amazon fell after the European Union alleged the e-commerce giant violated antitrust rules.
AMAZON TAKES HIT FROM EUROPEAN UNION
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM INC.
|3,026.41
|-117.33
|-3.73%
European indices were also mixed, with the German DAX down 0.3%, while the STOXX 600 index rose by a similar amount. The French CAC 40 and U.K. FTSE 100 were both higher by around 1%.
COVID-19 UPDATE
PFIZER’S COVID-19 VACCINE PROVES 90% EFFECTIVE IN LATEST TRIALS
In vaccine news, late Monday, Eli Lilly & Co. received emergency use approval from the FDA for its COVID-19 antibody treatment.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|LLY
|ELI LILLY & COMPANY
|148.41
|+6.04
|+4.24%
This followed confirmation that Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine proved to be 90% effective in the first 94 patients it was tested on.
DOW ADDS 834 POINTS ON PFIZER'S COVID-19 VACCINE BREAKTHROUGH AS NASDAQ SLIPS
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|PFE
|PFIZER INC.
|38.88
|-0.29
|-0.75%
|BNTX
|BIONTECH
|107.95
|+3.15
|+3.01%
The news comes as the U.S. surpassed 10 million coronavirus cases Monday, becoming the first country to hit the milestone, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Globally, there are more than 50.9 million cases, resulting in 1.26 million deaths.
Apple, which has been a beneficiary of employees working-from-home due to the pandemic, could be a mover today.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AAPL
|APPLE INC.
|114.33
|-1.99
|-1.71%
The company is set to announce new Macs on Tuesday with Apple Silicon chips.
EARNINGS SPOTLIGHT
Homebuilder D.R. Horton posted a strong quarter posting better-than-expected profits due to ongoing demand for housing.
D.R. HORTON SEES 81% SALES SPIKE
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|DHI
|D.R. HORTON INC.
|67.24
|+2.32
|+3.57%
Ride-hailing firm Lyft and mortgage originator Rocket Companies will be among the other companies to report quarterly results Tuesday.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|LYFT
|LYFT INC.
|36.66
|-1.03
|-2.73%
|RKT
|ROCKET COMPANIES INC.
|20.88
|-0.55
|-2.57%
Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat saw its shares drop after posting a $19 million loss after McDonald's announced plans for a new plant-based burger.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BYND
|BEYOND MEAT INC.
|118.91
|-31.59
|-20.99%
|MCD
|MCDONALD'S CORP.
|212.35
|-0.83
|-0.39%
SMALL BUSINESS, JOLTS IN FOCUS
Tuesday will see the release of two economic reports, NFIB's Small Business Optimism Index for October and the September JOLTS report.
Economists are expecting a reading of 6.5 million job openings for September, roughly in line with the previous month's data.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS
OIL, GOLD MOVE HIGHER
West Texas Intermediate crude oil, which moved sharply higher on Monday in the wake of the vaccine news, continued its rally, moving past the $40 barrel level.
In other commodities, gold rose 0.8% to $1,869.70.