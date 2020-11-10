Dow gets Boeing boost as Nasdaq pulls back for second session

Stocks saw some modest selling at the open as investors took a breather from the positive coronavirus vaccine progress.

The Nasdaq Composite paced the declines falling 0.4%, while the S&P 500 was little changed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the early selling rising over 130 points.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 29147.35 -10.62 -0.04% SP500 S&P 500 3516.02 -34.48 -0.97% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11439.476804 -274.31 -2.34%

Boeing rose as investors anticipate the return of the Max 737 jet.

"We expect that this process will be finished in the coming days, once the agency is satisfied that Boeing has addressed the safety issues that played a role in the tragic loss of 346 lives aboard Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson told FOX Business in a statement.

FAA ENTERS 'FINAL STAGES' OF BOEING 737 MAX REVIEW

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA BOEING COMPANY 186.75 +10.39 +5.89%

EU TARGETS AMAZON

Amazon fell after the European Union alleged the e-commerce giant violated antitrust rules.

AMAZON TAKES HIT FROM EUROPEAN UNION

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,026.41 -117.33 -3.73%

European indices were also mixed, with the German DAX down 0.3%, while the STOXX 600 index rose by a similar amount. The French CAC 40 and U.K. FTSE 100 were both higher by around 1%.

COVID-19 UPDATE

PFIZER’S COVID-19 VACCINE PROVES 90% EFFECTIVE IN LATEST TRIALS

In vaccine news, late Monday, Eli Lilly & Co. received emergency use approval from the FDA for its COVID-19 antibody treatment.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LLY ELI LILLY & COMPANY 148.41 +6.04 +4.24%

This followed confirmation that Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine proved to be 90% effective in the first 94 patients it was tested on.

DOW ADDS 834 POINTS ON PFIZER'S COVID-19 VACCINE BREAKTHROUGH AS NASDAQ SLIPS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PFE PFIZER INC. 38.88 -0.29 -0.75% BNTX BIONTECH 107.95 +3.15 +3.01%

The news comes as the U.S. surpassed 10 million coronavirus cases Monday, becoming the first country to hit the milestone, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Globally, there are more than 50.9 million cases, resulting in 1.26 million deaths.

Apple, which has been a beneficiary of employees working-from-home due to the pandemic, could be a mover today.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 114.33 -1.99 -1.71%

The company is set to announce new Macs on Tuesday with Apple Silicon chips.

EARNINGS SPOTLIGHT

Homebuilder D.R. Horton posted a strong quarter posting better-than-expected profits due to ongoing demand for housing.

D.R. HORTON SEES 81% SALES SPIKE

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DHI D.R. HORTON INC. 67.24 +2.32 +3.57%

Ride-hailing firm Lyft and mortgage originator Rocket Companies will be among the other companies to report quarterly results Tuesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LYFT LYFT INC. 36.66 -1.03 -2.73% RKT ROCKET COMPANIES INC. 20.88 -0.55 -2.57%

Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat saw its shares drop after posting a $19 million loss after McDonald's announced plans for a new plant-based burger.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BYND BEYOND MEAT INC. 118.91 -31.59 -20.99% MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 212.35 -0.83 -0.39%

SMALL BUSINESS, JOLTS IN FOCUS

Tuesday will see the release of two economic reports, NFIB's Small Business Optimism Index for October and the September JOLTS report.

Economists are expecting a reading of 6.5 million job openings for September, roughly in line with the previous month's data.

OIL, GOLD MOVE HIGHER

West Texas Intermediate crude oil, which moved sharply higher on Monday in the wake of the vaccine news, continued its rally, moving past the $40 barrel level.

In other commodities, gold rose 0.8% to $1,869.70.

