Stocks pause amid record run

The Dow and Nasdaq hit records on Tuesday.

Divine Capital Markets CEO and founder Dani Hughes and Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management CEO Phil Blancato discuss the record-setting markets, recession fear and the economic impact of the impeachment inquiry.video

Dow, NASDAQ on pace for record closing highs

Divine Capital Markets CEO and founder Dani Hughes and Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management CEO Phil Blancato discuss the record-setting markets, recession fear and the economic impact of the impeachment inquiry.

U.S equity futures are trading cautiously on Wednesday.

The major futures indexes are indicating a mixed open.

Global stock markets were mostly higher Wednesday after reports that an incentive to get the "phase one" trade deal done between the U.S. and China, some tariffs may be rolled back.

A 15 percent cut in tariffs on $111 billion in Chinese imports is reportedly being discussed.

On Tuesday, the Dow and the Nasdaq composite both rose 0.1 percent to record highs. The S&P 500 fell 0.1 percent.

In early trading, Germany's DAX rose 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 added 0.3 percent and London's FTSE  was off 0.1 percent.

Specialist Anthony Rinaldi, left, and trader Timothy Nick work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei gained 0.2 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was flat and the Shanghai Composite declined 0.4 percent.

China's central bank helped ease worries about a possible liquidity crunch by cutting its interest rate on a one-year loan by 0.05 percent to 3.25 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.