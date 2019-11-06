Stocks pause amid record run

U.S equity futures are trading cautiously on Wednesday.

The major futures indexes are indicating a mixed open.

Global stock markets were mostly higher Wednesday after reports that an incentive to get the "phase one" trade deal done between the U.S. and China, some tariffs may be rolled back.

A 15 percent cut in tariffs on $111 billion in Chinese imports is reportedly being discussed.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27492.63 +30.52 +0.11% SP500 S&P 500 3074.62 -3.65 -0.12% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8434.68021 +1.48 +0.02%

On Tuesday, the Dow and the Nasdaq composite both rose 0.1 percent to record highs. The S&P 500 fell 0.1 percent.

In early trading, Germany's DAX rose 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 added 0.3 percent and London's FTSE was off 0.1 percent.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei gained 0.2 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was flat and the Shanghai Composite declined 0.4 percent.

China's central bank helped ease worries about a possible liquidity crunch by cutting its interest rate on a one-year loan by 0.05 percent to 3.25 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.