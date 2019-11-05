Expand / Collapse search
Stocks set for another record day

By FOXBusiness
Major averages all close at all-time highs

This is the first time the Dow, the S&P and the Nasdaq have closed at all-time highs in four months.

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a higher open when trading resumes on Tuesday on Wall Street, the day after the major indexes set new records.

The three futures indexes are indicating a gain of 0.3 percent.

Upbeat comments by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross about progress in trade talks with China has helped to raise sentiment.

Ross said Tuesday that the "Phase 1" talks now underway were making progress and that more complicated issues would not be tackled until later discussions.

"I'm reasonably optimistic we can get something done and move toward a completion of Phase 1," he said in a teleconference call with reporters.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES27462.11+114.75+0.42%
SP500S&P 5003078.27+11.36+0.37%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX8433.200126+46.80+0.56%

The Dow climbed 0.4 percent to 27,462.11, surpassing its prior all-time high set in July.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent to 3,078.27, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.6 percent, to 8,433.20. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also clinched records.

Monday's biggest loss in the S&P 500 came from Under Armour, which said it has been cooperating with federal regulators for two years on an investigation into its accounting practices. Its Class A shares plunged 18.9 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei jumped by 1.8 percent, returning from a holiday.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.3 percent and the Shanghai Composite surged 0.5 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.