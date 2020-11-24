Dow hits record, nears 30,000 level

U.S. equity markets opened sharply higher Tuesday after a report said President-elect Joe Biden has chosen former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as his would-be Treasury secretary and as home prices grew at their fastest pace in over two years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is nearing the 30,000 level rising over 350 points or 1.2%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 29984.91 +393.64 +1.33% SP500 S&P 500 3623.1 +45.51 +1.27% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11991.568273 +110.93 +0.93%

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were up 0.9% and 0.3%, respectively. The early gains come after the major averages soared in the final hour of trading on Monday after The Wall Street Journal reported Yellen would be Biden’s pick to head the Treasury Department.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index report for September showed home prices rose 6.6% year-over-year, making for their biggest annual increase since April 2018. Prices in Phoenix remained red-hot, growing at an 11.4% annual pace.

Looking at stocks, those tied to the reopening of the economy continued to gain momentum after AstraZeneca on Monday became the third company to announce positive news regarding its COVID-19 vaccine.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AZN ASTRAZENECA PLC 53.77 -0.93 -1.70%

Oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. in pre-market trading resumed higher as West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed 75 cents to $43.81 a barrel, its highest since March.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XOM EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 41.46 +2.10 +5.34% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 94.10 +3.03 +3.33% USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 30.86 +1.33 +4.51%

Other stocks tied to the reopening of the economy, including cruise operators and airlines, were also higher.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 548.12 +26.63 +5.11% NIO NIO INC. 55.10 -0.60 -1.08%

Tesla Inc. shares were set to open in record territory a day after CEO Elon Musk became the world's second-wealthiest person. Other electric-vehicle makers, including Nio and Li Auto, were also on track for gains.

Looking at earnings, Tiffany & Co. said strong sales in China and a smaller-than-expected decline in the U.S. resulted in revenue falling 1% from a year ago to $1.01 billion, ahead of the $980.7 million that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were anticipating. The company said its merger with luxury goods retailer LVMH will close in early 2021.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TIF TIFFANY & CO 131.53 +0.04 +0.03% DKS DICKS SPORTING 57.42 -1.42 -2.42% BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 21.69 +0.90 +4.33%

Dick's Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack will step down from his role at the end of January as he moves into the executive chairman position. He will be replaced by President Lauren Hobart. The announcement came alongside the sporting goods retailer's quarterly results which showed comparable sales grew a record 23.2% year-over-year.

Best Buy Co. reported comparable sales rose 23% year-over-year, topping the 14.7% advance that was expected, amid strong demand for work-from-home computer products.

The consumer confidence index for November saw a slight dip to 96.1 vs. the 98 expected by economists, however, October was revised higher to 101.4, according to the Conference Board.

In Europe, the STOXX Europe 600 was trading up 0.62% while Britain’s FTSE 100, France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX 30 all climbing at least 1%.

Asian markets finished mixed with Japan’s Nikkei 225 surging 2.5%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index tacking on 0.39% and China’s Shanghai Composite index sliding 0.34%.