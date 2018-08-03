US stocks mostly higher after solid jobs report for July

Image 1 of 2 ▼

U.S. stocks are mostly higher Friday after the Labor Department said hiring remained solid in July. There was little immediate reaction to China's threat to put tariffs on $60 billion in American goods. Bond prices edged higher and food companies and other big-dividend stocks climbed.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,831 as of noon Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 66 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,392. The Nasdaq composite fell 11 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,791. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks lost 8 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,674.

The benchmark S&P 500 is on pace for its fifth weekly gain in a row. Some of those gains have been small, but that's the longest winning streak for the index this year.

JOBS: U.S. employers slowed their hiring in July, and they added fewer jobs than analysts expected. Hourly wage growth also remained modest even though unemployment is around 18-year lows. Despite the tensions between the U.S. and several of its trading partners, consumers are spending freely and businesses are stepping up their investment in buildings and equipment, accelerating growth. That's boosting demand for workers in industries ranging from manufacturing to construction to health care.

EXTRA LIFE: Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive jumped 14.5 percent to $126.25 percent after it topped Wall Street's expectations in the fiscal first quarter and raised its projections for the rest of the year. The company said players spent more money on "Grand Theft Auto Online" and "NBA 2K18" than it expected. Rival Activision Blizzard lost 3.2 percent to $71.69 after a weak revenue forecast.

EAT, UP: Kraft Heinz climbed after the maker of Oscar Mayer meats and Jell-O pudding said improved sales in Europe and Asia helped offset weaker results from the U.S. and Canada. The company's profit fell sharply and its costs increased, but its results were better than analysts expected.

The New York Post reported that Kraft has had talks with Campbell Soup about a possible deal, something the Post had reported in late June. It said Kraft hasn't made an offer. Kraft Heinz gained 7.9 percent to $64.10 and Campbell rose 3.4 percent to $43.13.

Cereal maker Post Holdings climbed 6 percent to $91.87 after reporting quarterly revenue that was higher than analysts were expecting. The company also said the private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners is investing in its private brands division, which Post might split into a separate company.

EARNING IT: GoPro jumped 20.8 percent to $7.24 after the action video camera company said its sales improved from last quarter and it continued to cut costs.

Security software company Symantec plunged 14.2 percent to $17.91 after it said billings were lower than expected in its most recent quarter. The company also forecast a loss for the next quarter that was larger than analysts were expecting.

TARIFF THREATS: China and the U.S. continued to threaten each other with more tariffs. China's government said Friday that it will put tariffs on $60 billion in goods including coffee, honey and industrial chemicals if the U.S. goes ahead with a proposal to tax $200 billion in Chinese imports. The Trump administration said this week that it might put a tariff of 25 percent on those goods, a higher rate than it had threatened previously.

BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.95 percent from 2.98 percent.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude lost 0.4 percent to $68.70 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, stayed at $73.46 per barrel in London.

Energy companies traded lower following some disappointing quarterly reports. Noble Energy sank 8 percent to $32.85 and EOG Resources fell 3.4 percent to $121.70.

CURRENCIES: The dollar weakened slightly. It fell to 111.13 yen from 111.69 yen. The euro rose to $1.16 from $1.1587.

OVERSEAS: The British FTSE 100 jumped 1.1 percent. Germany's DAX added 0.5 percent and the CAC 40 in France edged up 0.3 percent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 added less than 0.1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gave up 0.2 percent. South Korea's Kospi added 0.8 percent.

