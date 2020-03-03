Stocks seesaw after Fed's emergency rate cut

U.S. equity markets are wavering Tuesday morning after the Federal Reserve announced an emergency rate cut designed to cushion the economy from any coronavirus-related fallout.

The rate cut, which came hours after G7 leaders pledged to use "all appropriate policy tools" to safeguard against downside risks caused by the outbreak, lowers the central bank's key interest rate by 50 basis points to a range between 1 percent and 1.25 percent.

In a statement announcing the rate cut, the Fed noted the coronavirus "poses evolving risks to economic activity." Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. ET.

The coronavirus has sickened at least 88,948 people worldwide and killed 3,043, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has traded in a more than 700-point range Tuesday as traders continue to digest the announcement. The early swings come a day after all three of the major averages rallied from a weekly selloff to post their biggest single-day point gains on record.

As traders keep an eye on any coronavirus-related developments, they will also be monitoring the results of Super Tuesday primaries that will award 1,357 delegates to the Democratic Party’s presidential contenders.

Looking at stocks, Delta Air Lines gained after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway raised its stake by about 1 million shares. The stock had lost as much as 20 percent during the market’s recent seven-day selloff. American Airlines and United Airlines also gained.

Electric-car manufacturer Tesla soared after a JMP analyst upgraded its shares to “outperform” and set a $1,060 price target, citing sustainable growth for the next four to five years.

On the earnings front, Target reported mixed fourth-quarter results and issued a disappointing full-year profit forecast.

Clothing retailer Kohl’s reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, however, and raised its dividend. The company’s 2020 earnings forecast also exceeded estimates.

Meanwhile, cannabis producer Tilray was under pressure after reporting a bigger fourth-quarter loss than expected.

Commodities rallied as West Texas Intermediate crude oil spiked 2.3 percent to $47.83 a barrel, and gold gained 2.2 percent to $1,629 an ounce.

U.S. Treasurys pared their early losses with the yield on the 10-year note up little changed near 1.09 percent. The benchmark yield hit a record low of 1.03 percent on Monday.

In Europe, markets were higher across the board, with Germany’s DAX gaining 2.1 percent while Britain’s FTSE and France’s CAC were both higher by 1.8 percent.

Overnight, Asian markets ended mixed as China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.7 percent and Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.2 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed.