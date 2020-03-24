Expand / Collapse search
Stocks soar as Congress works toward $1.6T stimulus package

Trump supports reopening businesses sooner rather than later

By FOXBusiness
‘Millions of Americans suffering’ due to coronavirus bill delay: Kevin McCarthy

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., says Democrats politicizing the coronavirus spending bill is stopping the government from saving jobs.

U.S. equity markets surged Tuesday morning amid investor optimism that members of Congress will overcome their differences to reach a deal on a $1.6 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package.

The upbeat sentiments were boosted by comments from President Trump, who said he supports reopening businesses sooner rather than later.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1,770 points, or 9.5 percent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 8.6 percent and 7.4 percent, respectively.

I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES20067.1+1,475.17+7.93%
SP500S&P 5002396.56+159.16+7.11%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX7276.33513+415.66+6.06%

The rally followed a plunge on the major averages Monday despite the Federal Reserve announcing it would buy unlimited amounts of assets to support the economy. Monday’s 3 percent drop left the Dow at a three-year low and on track for its worst month since September 1931, one of the earliest years of the Great Depression, according to the Dow Jones Market Data Group.

STOCK MARKET'S CORONAVIRUS PLUNGE CONJURES 1987 CRASH FLASHBACKS

Looking at stocks, airlines soared following a report from The Wall Street Journal that the companies are drawing up plans for a potential voluntary shutdown of domestic air travel.

UALUNITED AIRLINES HLDG.32.44+6.19+23.58%
AALAMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.13.38+3.12+30.49%
DALDELTA AIR LINES INC.26.54+4.32+19.43%
LUVSOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.37.08+3.35+9.93%

Other travel-related names, including cruise operators and online booking sites rocked by fallout from the virus, also saw big gains.

Elsewhere, banks rallied as selling of U.S. Treasurys swung the yield curve steeper. The 2-year yield climbed 9.8 basis points to 0.392 percent and the 10-year yield jumped 12.3 basis points to 0.89 percent.

General Motors said it would draw down $16 billion in credit and suspended its 2020 outlook. Intel shares rose after the chipmaker said it was suspending its buyback program due to uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

GMGENERAL MOTORS COMPANY20.77+3.17+18.01%
INTCINTEL CORPORATION52.53+2.95+5.95%

Oil giant Chevron followed European rival Royal Dutch Shell’s Monday announcement, saying it will cut capital spending by 20 percent and suspend its share-buyback program.

CVXCHEVRON CORP.62.82+8.60+15.86%
RDS.BROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC30.57+5.54+22.16%
XOMEXXON MOBIL CORPORATION34.52+3.07+9.76%

Commodities gained, with gold rallying 5.7 percent to $1,662 an ounce and West Texas Intermediate crude oil up 1 percent at $23.60 a barrel.

Markets surged across Europe, with Germany’s DAX leading the way, up 9.2 percent, while France’s CAC and Britain’s FTSE each added 6.7 percent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei soared 7.1 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng spiked 4.5 percent and China’s Shanghai Composite gained 2.3 percent.