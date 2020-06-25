Stocks rally despite mounting jobless claims as recovery moves forward

Stocks rebounded Thursday despite rising weekly unemployment claims that initially deepened market gloom after spikes in new COVID-19 cases.

Continue Reading Below

Some 1.48 million people filed jobless claims in the week through June 20, according to the Labor Department. While that was 60,000 fewer than the week before, reflecting the reopening of businesses across the country, it still catapulted the number of positions lost since lockdowns to curb the pandemic's spread began to about 47 million.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134 points, or 0.53 percent. The broader S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite each gained 0.3 percent, wiping out earlier losses.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25450.23 +4.29 +0.02% SP500 S&P 500 3044.55 -5.78 -0.19% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 9898.417866 -10.75 -0.11%

While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus is slamming the South and West, with several states setting single-day records, including Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas.

1.48M JOBLESS CLAIMS FILED IN 'LETHARGIC' RECOVERY FROM PANDEMIC

Three Northeastern states -- New York, New Jersey and Connecticut -- said Wednesday they would require travelers from states with high infection rates to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival, and the International Monetary Fund warned the disease has taken a greater toll on the global economy than predicted.

Worldwide, the economy is likely to shrink 4.9 percent this year, worse than the contraction of 3 percent predicted in April, and advanced economies such as the U.S. will take the greatest hit, according to the IMF, an alliance of nations formed after World War II to foster financial stability.

The developments ratcheted up pressure on travel-related stocks, prompting Americans who hadn't already canceled or downgraded summer vacation plans to reconsider. AAA now predicts U.S. residents will take just 700 million trips this summer compared with 828 million a year ago.

Travel via railroads, cruise companies and airlines will tumble more than 70 percent, the organization predicted, and even road trips will slip 3 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 12.66 -0.38 -2.91% LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 32.58 +0.33 +1.02% RCL ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES 47.40 -0.84 -1.74% CCL CARNIVAL CORP. 15.74 -0.26 -1.62%

The virus has been blamed for more than 120,000 U.S. deaths — the highest toll in the world — and more than 2.3 million confirmed infections nationwide. On Wednesday, the widely cited University of Washington computer model of the outbreak projected nearly 180,000 U.S. deaths by Oct. 1.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 109.98 -2.09 -1.86%

California alone reported over 71,000 new cases Wednesday and the Walt Disney Company said it would delay the July 17 reopening of Disneyland and California Adventure.

There may be targeted shutdowns in "individual places or certain stores" across the country, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo. "We are keeping a very close eye on this."

WHAT HAPPENS TO YOUR UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS IF YOU REFUSE TO GO BACK TO WORK?

On Wednesday, the nation reported the most new cases since April. Several states, including Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma notched their own records for daily infections this week.

QUARTER OF WORKFORCE VULNERABLE TO SEVERE CORONAVIRUS ILLNESS

That left retailers, who saw a decline in brick-and-mortar shopping during lockdowns, under investor scrutiny. Department-store chain Macy's said it would cut 3,900 corporate and management jobs while shrinking the workforce in its stores.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % M MACY'S INC. 6.53 -0.25 -3.69%

"COVID-19 has significantly impacted our busines," CEO Jeff Gennette said. "While the re-opening of our stores is going well, we do anticipate a gradual recovery of business, and we are taking action to align our cost base with our anticipated lower sales."

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, tumbled 0.5 percent to $37.82 while gold fell 0.07 percent to $1,774 an ounce.

European markets were mixed, with London's FTSE down 0.3 percent, while Germany's DAX added 0.08 percent and France's CAC 40 rose 0.2 percent.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 1.2 percent. Markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai were closed for holidays.