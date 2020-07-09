Stocks slide as coronavirus worries outweigh slowing job losses

U.S. equity markets slid Thursday as a spike in coronavirus cases that heightens the risk of further economic damage outweighed plateauing jobless claims.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell as many as 320 points, or 1.23 percent, and the S&P 500 lost 0.79 percent with the indices pressing to session lows after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Manhattan district attorney may obtain President Trump's tax returns.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.26 percent a day after booking its best five-day start to a second half since 2003.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25719.74 -347.54 -1.33% SP500 S&P 500 3154.06 -15.88 -0.50% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 10517.619399 +25.12 +0.24%

Initial jobless claims for the week ended July 3 totaled 1.314 million, meaning nearly 50 million Americans have filed for first-time unemployment benefits since mid-March, when stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 forced non-essential businesses to close.

Continuing claims fell to 18.06 million. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting 1.375 million initial claims and 18.95 million continuing claims.

Whether the better-than-expected performance will continue is unclear.

Governors have begun to slow the return to business as usual in some states as new infections per day spike to more than 50,000 nationwide. The percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus is on the rise, too, hitting almost 27 percent in Arizona, 19 percent in Florida and 17 percent in South Carolina.

That raises the specter of further lockdowns and extended job losses.

WIDESPREAD MASK-WEARING COULD PREVENT CORONAVIRUS SECOND WAVES: STUDY

Looking at stocks, tech stalwarts Apple, Amazon and Netflix were in focus a day after hitting fresh highs.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 383.23 +1.86 +0.49% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,122.40 +41.29 +1.34% NFLX NETFLIX INC. 504.10 +1.32 +0.26%

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the electric-vehicle maker was “very close” to level 5 autonomous driving technology, or the ability for a car to operate without any help from a driver. Shares of the company slipped off their record high on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Carnival Corp.’s German unit, AIDA Cruises, has begun taking reservations for August sale dates. The cruises, which will sail at reduced capacity, will require passengers to fill out a questionnaire and have their temperature taken before boarding. The news lifted rivals Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 1,378.20 +12.32 +0.90% CCL CARNIVAL CORP. 14.78 -0.55 -3.56% RCL ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES 47.44 -2.63 -5.25% NCLH NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 15.29 -0.69 -4.35%

Bed, Bath & Beyond Inc. will shutter more than 200 stores over the next two years, an action that will save the home-goods retailer about $250 million to $350 million annually.

In earnings, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. lost $1.7 billion as COVID-19 curbed sales by $700 million to $750 million. The drugstore took a $2 billion charge due to weakness in its U.K. business.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 8.46 -1.95 -18.73% WBA WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC. 38.63 -3.66 -8.65%

West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid $1.13 to $39.77 per barrel while gold fell $3.40 to $1,817.20 per ounce.

U.S. Treasurys ticked higher, pushing the yield on the 10-year note down by 1.7 basis points to 0.636 percent.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX rose 1.31 percent and France's CAC added 0.12 percent, while Britain’s FTSE fell 0.59 percent.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

China’s Shanghai Composite led the charge higher in Asia, adding 1.38 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.4 percent and 0.31 percent, respectively.