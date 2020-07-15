Stocks surge on coronavirus vaccine hopes

U.S. equity markets surged Wednesday after an early trial of a COVID-19 vaccine showed promise and quarterly results from Goldman Sachs blew past Wall Street estimates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 308 points, or 1.16 percent, in early trading while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.02 percent and 0.78 percent, respectively.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26990.66 +348.07 +1.31% SP500 S&P 500 3237.25 +39.73 +1.24% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 10588.163784 +99.59 +0.95%

The experimental COVID-19 vaccine, under development by Moderna, produced “binding anitbodies” in all 45 patients during a Phase 1 trial, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MRNA MODERNA INC. 84.92 +9.88 +13.16%

The optimistic results boosted shares of companies in some of the sectors hardest hit by COVID-19, including airlines, casino operators and hotels.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 27.61 +1.50 +5.76% AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 12.49 +0.92 +7.97% MAR MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC. 93.57 +6.45 +7.40% LVS LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP 49.78 +2.39 +5.04% MGM MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 17.52 +1.36 +8.42%

The upbeat sentiment got another boost from the New York Federal Reserve's manufacturing survey, which showed industrial production rose 5.4 percent in June, the biggest increase since December 1959.

Looking at earnings, Goldman Sachs reported profit and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates after a record-breaking quarter in its investment bank division and the firm’s strongest trading performance in nine years.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GS GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 218.16 +4.14 +1.94% UNH UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INCORPORATED 310.57 +2.05 +0.66%

UnitedHealth posted better-than-expected results, benefitting from lower payouts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elsewhere, Apple scored a major victory after the European Union’s second-highest court ruled the tech giant would not have to pay the 13 billion euros ($14.8 billion) tax bill that EU antitrust officials said was owed to Ireland.

Google announced a $4.5 billion investment, good for a 7.73 percent stake, in India-based telecommunications network Jio Platforms. Rival Facebook purchased a 9.99 percent stake in the company earlier this year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 394.06 +5.83 +1.50% GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 1,527.66 +6.80 +0.45%

West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed 48 cents to $40.77 per barrel, while gold dropped $4 to $1,809.40 an ounce.

U.S. Treasurys were under modest pressure, driving the yield on the 10-year note up by 2.6 basis points to 0.64 percent.

In Europe, France’s CAC paced the advance, up 2.28 percent while Germany’s DAX and Britain's FTSE were higher by 1.65 percent and 1.75 percent, respectively.

Asian markets finished mixed with Japan’s Nikkei surging 1.59 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edging higher by 0.01 percent and China’s Shanghai Composite sliding 1.56 percent.