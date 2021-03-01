Dow surges over 600 points as J&J's coronavirus vaccine debuts
US House passes $1.9T COVID-19 relief package
U.S. equity markets rallied Monday as investors celebrated the approval of a third COVID-19 vaccine and as the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.9 trillion relief package.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|31553.36
|+620.99
|+2.01%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3898.74
|+87.59
|+2.30%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|13532.72872
|+340.38
|+2.58%
Powered by
Midmorning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was higher by 647 points, or 2.09%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.05% and 1.74%, respectively.
The gains came as the 10-year yield slid 4.5 basis points to 1.41%. The benchmark yield last week touched a one-year high of 1.61%, causing jitters among stock-market investors as it topped the S&P 500's dividend yield.
President Biden’s COVID-19 relief package cleared the House in a 219 to 212 vote, mostly along party lines, that saw two Democrats vote against the measure.
The bill, which gives $1,400 checks to most Americans and extends unemployment benefits among other things, has been criticized by Republicans as a “blue state bailout” with only 9% of the money going towards pandemic relief.
BITCOIN BUYERS PUNISHED BY SURGING BOND YIELDS
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|JNJ
|JOHNSON & JOHNSON
|159.72
|+1.71
|+1.08%
Powered by
In stocks, Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine received emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is expected to begin shipping 4 million doses immediately.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|MRNA
|MODERNA, INC.
|152.87
|-1.94
|-1.25%
|PFE
|PFIZER INC.
|33.78
|+0.26
|+0.78%
|BNTX
|BIONTECH SE
|109.58
|+0.55
|+0.50%
Powered by
Other vaccine makers were in focus with Moderna trading lower.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|DAL
|DELTA AIR LINES INC.
|48.42
|+0.52
|+1.09%
|RCL
|ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES
|90.61
|-2.80
|-3.00%
|MAR
|MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|149.36
|+1.29
|+0.87%
Powered by
News of another vaccine boosted airlines, cruise ship operators and other companies that have been hit hard by restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|XOM
|EXXON MOBIL CORP.
|56.96
|+2.64
|+4.86%
|CVX
|CHEVRON CORP.
|102.52
|+2.75
|+2.76%
Powered by
Elsewhere, ExxonMobil Corp. shares spiked after CNBC reported activist investor Jeff Ubben will join the company's board of directors.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BRK.B
|BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY, INC.
|249.41
|+8.88
|+3.69%
Powered by
WARREN BUFFETT: ALWAYS BET ON AMERICA
In earnings, Berkshire Hathaway reported operating income, Warren Buffett’s preferred performance measure, rose 14% from a year ago. The company, which bought back $25 billion of stock in 2020 plans to continue share repurchases in the current fiscal year.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS
|67.97
|+6.44
|+10.47%
Powered by
DraftKings Inc. received multiple upgrades and price target hikes after the sports-betting platform last week raised its outlook for the current fiscal year.
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil ticked up 34 cents to $61.84 per barrel and gold added $11 to $1,739.80 an ounce.
READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE
Global markets were higher across the board.
France’s CAC 40 paced the advance in Europe, trading up 1.45%, while Britain’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX 30 climbed 1.4% and 1.27%, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 2.41%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 1.63% and China’s Shanghai Composite index rose 1.21%.