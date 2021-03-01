Expand / Collapse search
Dow surges over 600 points as J&J's coronavirus vaccine debuts

US House passes $1.9T COVID-19 relief package

Senior market strategist for LPL Financial Ryan Detrick discusses growth vs. value and his investing tips.

Why this strategist likes semiconductors, biotech stocks right now

Senior market strategist for LPL Financial Ryan Detrick discusses growth vs. value and his investing tips.

U.S. equity markets rallied Monday as investors celebrated the approval of a third COVID-19 vaccine and as the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.9 trillion relief package.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES31553.36+620.99+2.01%
SP500S&P 5003898.74+87.59+2.30%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX13532.72872+340.38+2.58%

Midmorning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was higher by 647 points, or 2.09%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.05% and 1.74%, respectively.

The gains came as the 10-year yield slid 4.5 basis points to 1.41%. The benchmark yield last week touched a one-year high of 1.61%, causing jitters among stock-market investors as it topped the S&P 500's dividend yield.

President Biden’s COVID-19 relief package cleared the House in a 219 to 212 vote, mostly along party lines, that saw two Democrats vote against the measure.

The bill, which gives $1,400 checks to most Americans and extends unemployment benefits among other things, has been criticized by Republicans as a “blue state bailout” with only 9% of the money going towards pandemic relief.

BITCOIN BUYERS PUNISHED BY SURGING BOND YIELDS

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
JNJJOHNSON & JOHNSON159.72+1.71+1.08%

In stocks, Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine received emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is expected to begin shipping 4 million doses immediately.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
MRNAMODERNA, INC.152.87-1.94-1.25%
PFEPFIZER INC.33.78+0.26+0.78%
BNTXBIONTECH SE109.58+0.55+0.50%

Other vaccine makers were in focus with Moderna trading lower.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DALDELTA AIR LINES INC.48.42+0.52+1.09%
RCLROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES90.61-2.80-3.00%
MARMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.149.36+1.29+0.87%

News of another vaccine boosted airlines, cruise ship operators and other companies that have been hit hard by restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
XOMEXXON MOBIL CORP.56.96+2.64+4.86%
CVXCHEVRON CORP.102.52+2.75+2.76%

Elsewhere, ExxonMobil Corp. shares spiked after CNBC reported activist investor Jeff Ubben will join the company's board of directors.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BRK.BBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY, INC.249.41+8.88+3.69%

WARREN BUFFETT: ALWAYS BET ON AMERICA

In earnings, Berkshire Hathaway reported operating income, Warren Buffett’s preferred performance measure, rose 14% from a year ago. The company, which bought back $25 billion of stock in 2020 plans to continue share repurchases in the current fiscal year.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DKNGDRAFTKINGS67.97+6.44+10.47%

DraftKings Inc. received multiple upgrades and price target hikes after the sports-betting platform last week raised its outlook for the current fiscal year.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil ticked up 34 cents to $61.84 per barrel and gold added $11 to $1,739.80 an ounce.

Global markets were higher across the board.

France’s CAC 40 paced the advance in Europe, trading up 1.45%, while Britain’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX 30 climbed 1.4% and 1.27%, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 2.41%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 1.63% and China’s Shanghai Composite index rose 1.21%.