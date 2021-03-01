Dow surges over 600 points as J&J's coronavirus vaccine debuts

U.S. equity markets rallied Monday as investors celebrated the approval of a third COVID-19 vaccine and as the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.9 trillion relief package.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 31553.36 +620.99 +2.01% SP500 S&P 500 3898.74 +87.59 +2.30% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13532.72872 +340.38 +2.58%

Midmorning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was higher by 647 points, or 2.09%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.05% and 1.74%, respectively.

The gains came as the 10-year yield slid 4.5 basis points to 1.41%. The benchmark yield last week touched a one-year high of 1.61%, causing jitters among stock-market investors as it topped the S&P 500's dividend yield.

President Biden’s COVID-19 relief package cleared the House in a 219 to 212 vote, mostly along party lines, that saw two Democrats vote against the measure.

The bill, which gives $1,400 checks to most Americans and extends unemployment benefits among other things, has been criticized by Republicans as a “blue state bailout” with only 9% of the money going towards pandemic relief.

BITCOIN BUYERS PUNISHED BY SURGING BOND YIELDS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 159.72 +1.71 +1.08%

In stocks, Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine received emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is expected to begin shipping 4 million doses immediately.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MRNA MODERNA, INC. 152.87 -1.94 -1.25% PFE PFIZER INC. 33.78 +0.26 +0.78% BNTX BIONTECH SE 109.58 +0.55 +0.50%

Other vaccine makers were in focus with Moderna trading lower.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 48.42 +0.52 +1.09% RCL ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES 90.61 -2.80 -3.00% MAR MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. 149.36 +1.29 +0.87%

News of another vaccine boosted airlines, cruise ship operators and other companies that have been hit hard by restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XOM EXXON MOBIL CORP. 56.96 +2.64 +4.86% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 102.52 +2.75 +2.76%

Elsewhere, ExxonMobil Corp. shares spiked after CNBC reported activist investor Jeff Ubben will join the company's board of directors.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BRK.B BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY, INC. 249.41 +8.88 +3.69%

WARREN BUFFETT: ALWAYS BET ON AMERICA

In earnings, Berkshire Hathaway reported operating income, Warren Buffett’s preferred performance measure, rose 14% from a year ago. The company, which bought back $25 billion of stock in 2020 plans to continue share repurchases in the current fiscal year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DKNG DRAFTKINGS 67.97 +6.44 +10.47%

DraftKings Inc. received multiple upgrades and price target hikes after the sports-betting platform last week raised its outlook for the current fiscal year.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil ticked up 34 cents to $61.84 per barrel and gold added $11 to $1,739.80 an ounce.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

Global markets were higher across the board.

France’s CAC 40 paced the advance in Europe, trading up 1.45%, while Britain’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX 30 climbed 1.4% and 1.27%, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 2.41%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 1.63% and China’s Shanghai Composite index rose 1.21%.