Stock futures gain after Biden win certified

Stock futures gained on Thursday, one day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a new record, as the U.S. government formally certified that President-elect Joe Biden will become the nation's 46th commander in chief.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 56 points, a gain of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.5%, after Wednesday's sell-off. The broader S&P 500 also climbed, rising 0.3%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 30829.4 +437.80 +1.44% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12740.793892 -78.17 -0.61% SP500 S&P 500 3748.14 +21.28 +0.57%

European indexes also rose, with the Euro STOXX climbing 0.3%, while the German DAX and French CAC 40 gained 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively.

DOW HITS NEW RECORD AS BANKS RALLY, OFFSETTING NASDAQ DECLINE

SOCIAL MEDIA IN PLAY

Social media stocks Twitter and Facebook may see outsized attention on Thursday after both platforms, along with Facebook-owned Instagram, suspended President Trump's account on Wednesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TWTR TWITTER INC. 53.26 -0.62 -1.15% FB FACEBOOK INC. 263.31 -7.66 -2.83%

Twitter's move came after the social media giant removed a video the president tweeted, in which he told protesters who had stormed the Capitol to "go home," while maintaining that the 2020 election had been "stolen."

ECONOMIC REPORTS IN THE SPOTLIGHT

A number of economic reports will be released on Thursday, including further looks at trade and the unemployment picture in the country, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the trade balance for November and initial jobless claims will be released before the market opens. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv are expecting a shortfall of $65.2 billion on trade, while a further 800,000 people are expected to file initial jobless claims for the week ending Dec. 26.

On Wednesday, ADP said the U.S. lost 123,000 jobs in December, compared to expectations for a gain of 88,000, as the pandemic continues to ravage the economy.

Other key economic reports to be released on Thursday include ISM Non-Manufacturing Index and the weekly natural gas inventory report.

BITCOIN CAN HIT SIX FIGURES, SAYS JPMORGAN -- BUT THERE'S A CATCH

In other asset classes, bitcoin surged past the $37,000 level in morning trading.

Oil and gold also rose, with West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbing back above the $50-per-barrel level, while gold hit $1,917.10 an ounce.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this story.