Dow jumps 500, as stocks surge following Georgia Senate runoff

Tech stocks curbed steep losses, turning higher Wednesday morning, despite a likely Democratic control of the legislative and executive branches.

The Dow Jones Jones Industrial Average rose 525 points, a gain of 1.7%, while the S&P 500, led by financials and industrials, was up a similar amount. The Nasdaq was higher by 0.5%, recovering from a drop of more than 2%, as marquee names including Apple, Facebook and Amazon trimmed losses.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12852.181077 +33.22 +0.26% AAPL APPLE INC. 130.10 -0.91 -0.69% FB FACEBOOK INC. 265.42 -5.55 -2.05% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,180.86 -37.65 -1.17%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was led by gains in Caterpillar, JPMorgan and Honeywell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 30867.31 +475.71 +1.57% CAT CATERPILLAR INC. 195.52 +11.88 +6.47% JPM JP MORGAN CHASE & CO. 131.30 +5.60 +4.45%

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SP500 S&P 500 3765.68 +38.82 +1.04% XLF FINANCIAL SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF 30.48 +1.26 +4.33% XLB MATERIALS SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF 75.94 +2.62 +3.57%

Fox News projects that Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock defeated incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, while the race between Republican David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff was too close to call.

Stocks that may benefit from a Democratic win include solar and green energy names which are seeing some action.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SEDG SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. 344.06 +27.25 +8.60% RUN SUNRUN 81.79 +8.70 +11.90% FSLR FIRST SOLAR INC. 100.22 +8.06 +8.75% SPWR SUNPOWER CORP. 30.07 +5.33 +21.54%

Tesla, Elon Musk's electric-vehicle maker, continued its climb to fresh records.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 770.87 +35.76 +4.86%

In addition, cannabis stocks may also benefit as the Democrats may push for broader legalization.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CGC CANOPY GROWTH CORP 30.57 +3.53 +13.07% ACB AURORA CANNABIS 10.84 +1.17 +12.04%

ECONOMIC REPORTS

ADP reported that the U.S. lost 123,000 jobs in December, compared to expectations of a gain of 88,000, according to economists surveyed by Refinitiv.

Data on mortgage applications for the week ended Jan. 2 showed a rise of 1.7%, as the U.S. housing market continues to be a bright spot in the economy.

Traders will also get updated readings on the IHS Markit Services PMI, factory orders and the weekly crude oil inventories report.

In other asset classes, bitcoin surged past the $35,000 level in morning trading.

Oil and gold also rose, with West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbing back above the $50 per barrel level, while gold hit $1,959.50 an ounce.