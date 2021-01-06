Dow jumps 500, as stocks surge following Georgia Senate runoff
The Democrats may ding big tech in Senate
Tech stocks curbed steep losses, turning higher Wednesday morning, despite a likely Democratic control of the legislative and executive branches.
The Dow Jones Jones Industrial Average rose 525 points, a gain of 1.7%, while the S&P 500, led by financials and industrials, was up a similar amount. The Nasdaq was higher by 0.5%, recovering from a drop of more than 2%, as marquee names including Apple, Facebook and Amazon trimmed losses.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|12852.181077
|+33.22
|+0.26%
|AAPL
|APPLE INC.
|130.10
|-0.91
|-0.69%
|FB
|FACEBOOK INC.
|265.42
|-5.55
|-2.05%
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM INC.
|3,180.86
|-37.65
|-1.17%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was led by gains in Caterpillar, JPMorgan and Honeywell.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|30867.31
|+475.71
|+1.57%
|CAT
|CATERPILLAR INC.
|195.52
|+11.88
|+6.47%
|JPM
|JP MORGAN CHASE & CO.
|131.30
|+5.60
|+4.45%
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3765.68
|+38.82
|+1.04%
|XLF
|FINANCIAL SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF
|30.48
|+1.26
|+4.33%
|XLB
|MATERIALS SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF
|75.94
|+2.62
|+3.57%
Fox News projects that Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock defeated incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, while the race between Republican David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff was too close to call.
Stocks that may benefit from a Democratic win include solar and green energy names which are seeing some action.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SEDG
|SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|344.06
|+27.25
|+8.60%
|RUN
|SUNRUN
|81.79
|+8.70
|+11.90%
|FSLR
|FIRST SOLAR INC.
|100.22
|+8.06
|+8.75%
|SPWR
|SUNPOWER CORP.
|30.07
|+5.33
|+21.54%
Tesla, Elon Musk's electric-vehicle maker, continued its climb to fresh records.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TSLA
|TESLA INC.
|770.87
|+35.76
|+4.86%
In addition, cannabis stocks may also benefit as the Democrats may push for broader legalization.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|CGC
|CANOPY GROWTH CORP
|30.57
|+3.53
|+13.07%
|ACB
|AURORA CANNABIS
|10.84
|+1.17
|+12.04%
ECONOMIC REPORTS
ADP reported that the U.S. lost 123,000 jobs in December, compared to expectations of a gain of 88,000, according to economists surveyed by Refinitiv.
Data on mortgage applications for the week ended Jan. 2 showed a rise of 1.7%, as the U.S. housing market continues to be a bright spot in the economy.
Traders will also get updated readings on the IHS Markit Services PMI, factory orders and the weekly crude oil inventories report.
BITCOIN CAN HIT SIX FIGURES SAYS JPMORGAN BUT THERE'S A CATCH
In other asset classes, bitcoin surged past the $35,000 level in morning trading.
Oil and gold also rose, with West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbing back above the $50 per barrel level, while gold hit $1,959.50 an ounce.