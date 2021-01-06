Expand / Collapse search
Dow jumps 500, as stocks surge following Georgia Senate runoff

The Democrats may ding big tech in Senate

BMO Capital Markets chief investment strategist Brian Belski provides insight into the market's reaction to the ADP employment report and how it may accelerate another stimulus deal.video

Employment report could accelerate 'epic' stimulus package: Investment strategist

BMO Capital Markets chief investment strategist Brian Belski provides insight into the market's reaction to the ADP employment report and how it may accelerate another stimulus deal.

Tech stocks curbed steep losses, turning higher Wednesday morning, despite a likely Democratic control of the legislative and executive branches.

The Dow Jones Jones Industrial Average rose 525 points, a gain of 1.7%, while the S&P 500, led by financials and industrials, was up a similar amount. The Nasdaq was higher by 0.5%, recovering from a drop of more than 2%, as marquee names including Apple, Facebook and Amazon trimmed losses.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX12852.181077+33.22+0.26%
AAPLAPPLE INC.130.10-0.91-0.69%
FBFACEBOOK INC.265.42-5.55-2.05%
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.3,180.86-37.65-1.17%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was led by gains in Caterpillar, JPMorgan and Honeywell.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES30867.31+475.71+1.57%
CATCATERPILLAR INC.195.52+11.88+6.47%
JPMJP MORGAN CHASE & CO.131.30+5.60+4.45%
TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
SP500S&P 5003765.68+38.82+1.04%
XLFFINANCIAL SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF30.48+1.26+4.33%
XLBMATERIALS SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF75.94+2.62+3.57%

Fox News projects that Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock defeated incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, while the race between Republican David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff was too close to call.

Stocks that may benefit from a Democratic win include solar and green energy names which are seeing some action.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
SEDGSOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC.344.06+27.25+8.60%
RUNSUNRUN81.79+8.70+11.90%
FSLRFIRST SOLAR INC.100.22+8.06+8.75%
SPWRSUNPOWER CORP.30.07+5.33+21.54%

Tesla, Elon Musk's electric-vehicle maker, continued its climb to fresh records.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TSLATESLA INC.770.87+35.76+4.86%

In addition, cannabis stocks may also benefit as the Democrats may push for broader legalization.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
CGCCANOPY GROWTH CORP30.57+3.53+13.07%
ACBAURORA CANNABIS10.84+1.17+12.04%

ECONOMIC REPORTS

ADP reported that the U.S. lost 123,000 jobs in December, compared to expectations of a gain of 88,000, according to economists surveyed by Refinitiv.

Data on mortgage applications for the week ended Jan. 2 showed a rise of 1.7%, as the U.S. housing market continues to be a bright spot in the economy.

Traders will also get updated readings on the IHS Markit Services PMI, factory orders and the weekly crude oil inventories report.

In other asset classes, bitcoin surged past the $35,000 level in morning trading.

Oil and gold also rose, with West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbing back above the $50 per barrel level, while gold hit $1,959.50 an ounce.