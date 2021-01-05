Expand / Collapse search
Stocks

Stocks rise ahead of Georgia Senate outcome

Oil rising as OPEC+ talks continue

Stocks rose modestly in Tuesday trading as investors position themselves for 2021 and ahead of the Georgia Senate race outcome.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES30379.32+155.43+0.51%
SP500S&P 5003721.86+21.21+0.57%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX12786.543394+88.10+0.69%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 151 points, a gain of 0.5%, while the S&P 500 rose almost 0.6%.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AAPLAPPLE INC.130.51+1.10+0.85%
FBFACEBOOK INC.270.88+1.94+0.72%
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.3,208.78+22.15+0.70%
GOOGLALPHABET INC.1,735.98+9.85+0.57%

The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose almost 0.7%, following Monday's steep sell-off that hit big tech giants such as Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google parent, Alphabet.

Investors are awaiting the Tuesday evening run-off election for the two Senate seats from Georgia, determining whether the Republicans will hold onto their slim majority or Democrats will take control of both chambers of the legislative branch.

DOW DROPS OVER 382 POINTS WITH TIGHT GEORGIA ELECTION AHEAD

Oil remains in focus as OPEC members continue discussions, West Texas Intermediate crude rose more than 2% to surpass the $50 per barrel level.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
XLEENERGY SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF40.41+2.44+6.43%
USOUNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P.33.97+1.60+4.94%

In leadership news, Qualcomm named Cristiano Amon as the incoming CEO. Steven Mollenkopf plans to retire, effective June 30, 2021.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
QCOMQUALCOMM INC.151.58+3.08+2.07%

Gary Cohn, former head of President Trump's National Economic Council, is joining IBM as Vice Chairman. Cohn, in a tweet, said "I am honored to be joining IBM" amid "unpredictable times."

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
IBMINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP.125.72+1.71+1.37%

Overnight, the New York Stock Exchange, owned by Intercontinental Exchange, said it would scrap its plans to delist three Chinese telecom companies.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
ICEINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC.113.35-0.05-0.04%
CHLCHINA MOBILE LTD.29.26+2.38+8.85%
CHACHINA TELECOM27.96+1.87+7.17%
CHUCHINA UNICOM LTD.6.15+0.65+11.82%

Instead, American depository shares of China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom will continue to trade on the exchange after the NYSE cited "further consultation with relevant regulatory authorities in connection with Office of Foreign Assets Control."

Shares of all three Chinese telecom companies were higher on Tuesday on back of the news.

ECONOMIC REPORTS

The ISM manufacturing index was released on Tuesday, showing a reading of 60.7. Economists expected a reading of 56.4, down from a prior reading of 57.5.

Minutes from the most recent FOMC meeting will also be released on Tuesday.

In other asset classes, bitcoin rebounded after it touched the $30,000 level, last trading at $31,442.60.

Gold also rose, gaining 0.2% to trade at $1,951,30 an ounce.

