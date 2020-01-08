Stocks spike as Trump promises more Iran sanctions

Stocks spiked to session highs immediately following President Trump's address to the nation after Iran attacked U.S. forces at two Iraqi bases.

"The United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime. These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior" Trump said while noting that Iran appears to be "standing down."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28798.6 +214.92 +0.75% SP500 S&P 500 3259.69 +22.51 +0.70% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 9134.134359 +65.55 +0.72%

The attacks, which were conducted to avenge the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, left no casualties. President Trump took to Twitter to declare, “All is well!” He will address the nation from the White House at 11 a.m. ET.

All three of the major averages were higher with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up about 50 points, or 0.2 percent.. Dow futures were down more than 400 points at their lowest levels on Tuesday evening.

Defense stocks traded mixed as General Dynamics paced the gains and Lockheed Martin trailed.

Boeing shares were under pressure after a 737-800 aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people aboard.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GD GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION 181.52 +1.50 +0.83% NOC NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION 374.79 -0.18 -0.05% LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 414.51 +0.01 +0.00% RTN RAYTHEON COMPANY 228.67 +2.13 +0.94% BA BOEING COMPANY 332.96 -4.32 -1.28%

On the earnings front, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance were lower after the drugstore chain reported disappointing fiscal first-quarter results.

Meanwhile, homebuilder Lennar gained after fourth-quarter profit and revenue topped expectations and the company forecast 2020 sales above estimates.

Macy’s surged after reporting holiday season comparable sales fell 0.7 percent, reflecting a “strong trend improvement from the third quarter.”

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WBA WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC. 55.78 -3.51 -5.92% LEN LENNAR 59.27 +2.12 +3.72% M MACY'S INC. 17.95 +0.28 +1.61%

Elsewhere, commodities pulled back after posting sharp overnight gains.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.8 percent at $62.20 a barrel after hitting an overnight high of $65.65. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, traded down 0.4 percent at $68 a barrel after rallying to $71.99 on Tuesday evening.

Gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,578 an ounce. The yellow metal hit an almost 7-year high of $1,613.30 in response to the Iranian retaliation.

U.S. economic data out Wednesday morning showed private-sector payrolls increased by 202,000 in December, topping the 160,000 that economists surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

Treasurys traded flat following the report, with the yield on the 10-year note hovering near 1.83 percent.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX led the advance, up 0.6 percent, while France’s CAC was higher by 0.3 percent. Britain’s FTSE 100 was little changed.

Overnight, markets were hit hard in Asia. Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.6 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 1.2 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.8 percent.