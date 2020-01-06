Stocks slide as gold, oil spike on Middle East tensions

Stocks fell on Monday, picking up where they left off on Friday as tensions escalate in the Middle East following the U.S. airstrike that killed an Iranian general.

All three of the major averages were lower with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 200 points, or 0.7 percent, in the opening minutes of trading. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were lower by 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28580.17 -54.71 -0.19% SP500 S&P 500 3233.2 -1.65 -0.05% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 9030.623066 +9.85 +0.11%

Defense names, like Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon and General Dynamics were mixed amid the heightened geopolitical tensions.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 411.01 -2.73 -0.66% NOC NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION 375.96 +0.95 +0.25% RTN RAYTHEON COMPANY 227.89 +0.08 +0.04% GD GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION 182.75 +2.57 +1.43%

Boeing was lower after an internal audit uncovered another potential design flaw with its best-selling 737 Max aircraft. The planemaker isn't expected to get the 737 Max back in service until February at the earliest.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA BOEING COMPANY 330.12 -2.65 -0.79%

Gold miners Barrick Gold and Newmont Mining rallied. Energy giant Exxon Mobil was higher despite releasing a regulatory filing that said its fourth-quarter results will be lower than a year ago. Rival Chevron was also higher.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ABX n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. NEM NEWMONT GOLDCORP CORPORATION 43.05 +0.21 +0.50% XOM EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 70.53 +0.20 +0.28% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 121.09 +0.08 +0.07%

As U.S. equity markets sold off, commodity prices rallied. West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the U.S. benchmark climbed 1 percent to $63.65 per barrel. It jumped 3.1 percent to $63.05 per barrel on Friday.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained 1.2 percent to $69.41 per barrel. It rose $2.35, or 3.5 percent, to close at $68.60 per barrel on Friday. In Asia on Monday, Japan's Nikkei slid 1.9 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.8 percent and China's Shanghai Composite was little changed.

Meanwhile, the price of gold, which investors buy in times of uncertainty as a safe haven of value, rose 1.6 percent to $1,577 per ounce amid the heightened tensions in the Middle East.

U.S. Treasurys gained, pushing the yield on the 10-year note down 1.4 basis points to 1.77 percent.

In Europe, London's FTSE slipped 0.8 percent, Germany's DAX dropped 1.3 percent and France's CAC was down 1 percent.

FOX Business' Ken Martin and the Associated Press contributed to this article.