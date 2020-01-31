Dow tumbles as coronavirus infection weakens stock markets

U.S. equity markets were under pressure Friday as the coronavirus continued to spread and corporate earnings rolled out.

Heavy selling pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average into the red for the year and had the S&P 500 fighting to hold onto its 2020 gains. The Nasdaq Composite was still up more than 2 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SP500 S&P 500 3242.92 -40.74 -1.24% I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28451.2 -408.24 -1.41% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 9204.488941 -94.45 -1.02%

China’s National Health Commission has confirmed 9,692 cases and 213 deaths related to the virus. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak is a “global health emergency.”

Drugmakers and medical mask makers continued to climb as the coronavirus expanded its reach while airlines and casino operators fell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NNVC NANOVIRICIDES INC 15.81 +3.81 +31.75% LAKE LAKELAND INDS 13.91 +0.09 +0.63% UAL UNITED AIRLINES HLDG. 75.62 -2.13 -2.74% LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 54.85 -0.98 -1.76% WYNN WYNN RESORTS LIMITED 124.83 -1.78 -1.41%

Looking at earnings, Amazon’s market capitalization reclaimed the $1 trillion level after the e-commerce giant reported earnings and revenue that were well ahead of expectations.

Caterpillar reported fourth-quarter sales slumped 8.4 percent year over year and forecast its full-year 2020 profit below Wall Street estimates, citing weak user demand amid an uncertain global economic backdrop.

Visa’s first-quarter profit jumped 10 percent to a record $3.27 billion as the credit card company processed more than $3 trillion of transactions.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 2,041.22 +170.54 +9.12% CAT CATERPILLAR INC. 132.93 -2.44 -1.80% V VISA INC. 200.87 -7.34 -3.53%

Oil giant Exxon Mobil’s fourth-quarter profit fell 5.2 percent to $5.69 billion amid weakness in its refining and chemicals unit. Production in the Permian Basin, the largest U.S. shale field, jumped 54 percent from last year. Meanwhile, rival Chevron reported a $6.6 billion loss as a result of writedowns related to North American shale assets.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XOM EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 62.44 -2.35 -3.63% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 108.41 -2.99 -2.68%

IBM shares spiked after CEO Ginni Rometty announced she is retiring from the company after almost 40 years. Arvind Krishna, head of IBM’s cloud unit and a key architect of the company’s Red Hat acquisition, will be Rometty’s replacement.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % IBM INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP. 142.31 +5.54 +4.05%

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.6 percent at $51.30 a barrel and gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,584 an ounce.

U.S. Treasurys gained, pushing the yield on the 10-year note down 3 basis points to 1.525 percent, a four-month low.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE tumbled 1.4 percent ahead of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union. Germany’s DAX and France’s were down 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

Asian markets were mixed, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sliding 0.5 percent and Japan’s Nikkei adding 1 percent. China’s Shanghai Composite remained closed in observance of the Lunar New Year.