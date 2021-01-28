Dow jumps over 500 points, GameStop tumbles

U.S. equity markets rallied Thursday as investors digested the inline fourth-quarter gross domestic product reading, earnings from tech heavyweights, and heavy trading in shares of GameStop and other names.

Continue Reading Below

LIVE UPDATES: GAMESTOP, AMC TRADING FRENZY

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 30907.87 +604.70 +2.00% SP500 S&P 500 3824.14 +73.37 +1.96% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13460.652219 +190.05 +1.43%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was higher by over 500 points, or 1.8%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were higher by 1.6% and 0.8%, respectively. The gains come after the S&P 500 on Wednesday plunged into negative territory for the year.

Several online brokers began clamping down on trading in high-flying names like GameStop Corp. that have witnessed extreme volatility amid a short squeeze. Shares of the video-game retailer are on pace for their worst day on record.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GME GAMESTOP CORP 295.33 -49.66 -14.39% AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC 9.84 -10.04 -50.51% NOK NOKIA CORP. 4.92 -1.72 -25.87% BB BLACKBERRY LIMITED 15.77 -9.15 -36.72%

Robinhood and other online brokers shut users out of buying shares due to the recent volatility. The stock soared 1,642% from Jan. 12 through Wednesday as short-sellers scrambled to close their losing bets.

Shares of other companies that have seen their shares squeeze higher, including BlackBerry Ltd., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and AMC Entertainment, were also under pressure.

In economic data, GDP grew at a 4% annualized rate in the three months through December, according to a preliminary reading from the Commerce Department. The reading was in line with the expectations of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Elsewhere, initial jobless claims fell to 847,000 from an upwardly revised 914,000 the week prior. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were anticipating a decline to 875,000. Continuing claims fell to 4.771 million, below the 5.054 million that was expected.

BIDEN'S ENERGY MOVES STRENGTHEN RUSSIA, US RIVALS, UNDERMINE NATIONAL SECURITY

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 141.11 -0.95 -0.67% TSLA TESLA INC. 835.77 -28.39 -3.29% FB FACEBOOK INC. 274.72 +2.58 +0.95%

Looking at stocks, Dow component Apple Inc. reported strong iPhone 12 demand resulted in the company’s first $100 billion revenue quarter in history. Sales across all product categories increased by double digits as profit jumped 35% from a year ago.

Tesla Inc., meanwhile, posted its sixth straight quarter of profitability, but earnings were well below Wall Street estimates. The electric-car maker expects deliveries to grow by at least 50% annually going forward.

Facebook Inc. announced quarterly earnings and sales hit a record in the final quarter of the year, boosted by the stay-at-home work environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and online holiday shopping. However, the social media giant also warned its business faces some uncertainty in the form of regulatory investigations and changes to Apple’s operating system that may impact its ad business.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 18.05 +1.49 +9.01%

Meanwhile, American Airlines Group shares took off Thursday after the airline reported a narrower quarterly loss than had been anticipated. The stock has been floated as the next possible short-squeeze candidate, following the likes of GameStop Corp.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed 58 cents to $53.43 per barrel and gold rallied $12.70 to $1,842.20 an ounce.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

European markets were trading lower with France’s CAC 40 down 0.06% Germany’s DAX 30 weaker by 0.83% and Britain’s FTSE 100 down 1.12%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.53%, China’s Shanghai Composite lost 1.91% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 225 declined by 2.25%.