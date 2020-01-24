Stocks shrug off spreading coronavirus, driving toward all-time highs

U.S. equity markets were trading near record highs Friday morning, shrugging off reports that the coronavirus continues to spread.

The coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has sickened 830 and killed 26 in the country, according to the National Health Commission. Cases of the virus have been found in the U.S., Japan, Korea, Singapore, Thailand and Nepal.

Friday’s gains come after U.S. stocks staged a comeback the prior afternoon following the World Health Organization’s declaration that the outbreak had “not yet become a global health emergency."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SP500 S&P 500 3328.96 +3.42 +0.10% I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 29275.23 +115.14 +0.39% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 9438.617364 +36.14 +0.38%

Drugmakers Novavax, NanoViricides and Gilead Sciences continued to gain ground amid hopes they’ll discover a treatment for the coronavirus. Medical mask makers Lakeland Industries and Alpha Pro Technology were also higher.

Meanwhile, Walt Disney Co. slipped after shutting its Shanghai amusement park indefinitely to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NVAX NOVAVAX INC. 7.89 +0.23 +3.00% NNVC NANOVIRICIDES INC 6.98 +1.51 +27.60% GILD GILEAD SCIENCES INC. 63.88 -0.06 -0.09% LAKE LAKELAND INDS 13.49 +0.40 +3.08% APT ALPHA PRO TECH 5.37 +0.28 +5.50% DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 141.90 -0.30 -0.21%

Intel spiked after the company said strong demand for PCs boosted its fourth-quarter results. Rival chipmakers AMD, Nvidia and Micron Technology were also higher.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % INTC INTEL CORPORATION 67.98 +4.66 +7.36% AMD ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. 52.45 +0.74 +1.43% NVDA NVIDIA CORPORATION 256.13 +3.27 +1.29% MU MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. 59.69 +0.49 +0.83%

American Express shares hit an all-time high after the credit card giant reported better-than-expected top and bottom-line results.

Elsewhere, Broadcom reached two multi-year agreements to provide Apple with wireless components for its products.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AXP AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 136.91 +5.54 +4.22% BRCM n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. AAPL APPLE INC. 321.44 +2.21 +0.69%

Commodities were lower across the board with West Texas Intermediate crude oil down 1.6 percent at $54.67 a barrel and gold weaker by 0.3 percent at $1,567 an ounce.

U.S. Treasurys were little changed with the yield on the 10-year note holding near 1.74 percent.

Britain’s FTSE led the gains in Europe, up 1.6 percent, while Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC gained 1.5 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.2 percent and Japan’s Nikkei was higher by 0.1 percent. China’s Shanghai Composite was closed in observance of the Lunar New Year and will remain shuttered through Jan. 30.