Dow seeks to reclaim 29,000 as US-China trade deal signing approaches
All three major averages are threatening record highs
Stocks opened near record highs Monday as investors look ahead to the signing of a partial trade deal with China and the start of earnings season.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was once again nearing the 29,000 level after climbing above it for the first time Friday. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were also close to their own record peaks.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|28879.52
|+55.75
|+0.19%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3279.47
|+14.12
|+0.43%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|9233.446396
|+54.59
|+0.59%
A delegation led by Liu He, China’s vice premier and chief trade negotiator, will arrive in Washington on Monday and is expected to stay until the phase one trade agreement is signed Wednesday.
The big banks are in focus as Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo kick off earnings season ahead of Tuesday’s opening bell.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|C
|CITIGROUP INC.
|79.72
|+0.47
|+0.60%
|JPM
|JP MORGAN CHASE & CO.
|135.83
|-0.24
|-0.18%
|GS
|GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.
|245.03
|+2.92
|+1.21%
|WFC
|WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
|51.88
|-0.62
|-1.18%
|MS
|MORGAN STANLEY
|52.60
|+0.39
|+0.75%
|BAC
|BANK OF AMERICA CORP.
|34.84
|+0.10
|+0.27%
Retailers traded mixed after giving updates on the holiday season. Lululemon and Crocs raised their guidance while Abercrombie & Fitch and American Eagle Outfitters reaffirmed their outlooks.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|LULU
|LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
|242.70
|+7.86
|+3.35%
|CROX
|CROCS INC.
|41.46
|-1.43
|-3.33%
|ANF
|ABERCROMBIE
|18.29
|+1.01
|+5.84%
|AEO
|AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
|14.68
|+0.53
|+3.75%
Elsewhere, Biogen agreed to buy an early-stage experimental treatment for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's dieseases from Pfizer for an upfront payment of $75 million plus potential milestones and royalties.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BIIB
|BIOGEN INC.
|294.29
|-2.22
|-0.75%
|PFE
|PFIZER INC.
|39.62
|+0.13
|+0.33%
Tesla shares topped $500 for the first time after Oppenheimer raised its price target to $612 a share, the highest among Wall Street banks.
Ford Motor Company was little changed after announcing its China sales fell for the third year in a row, declining 26.1 percent year over year in 2019.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TSLA
|TESLA INC.
|507.77
|+29.62
|+6.19%
|F
|FORD MOTOR COMPANY
|9.19
|-0.06
|-0.65%
Anixter International accepted a $100 a share stock and cash takeover offer from Wesco International, ending its bidding war with private-equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AXE
|ANIXTER INTL
|98.27
|-0.52
|-0.53%
|WCC
|WESCO INTL
|57.19
|-0.95
|-1.63%
Looking at commodities, gold was lower for the fourth time in five days, down 0.4 percent to near $1,554 an ounce. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate was also weaker, off 0.1 percent at $59 a barrel.
U.S. Treasurys were slightly lower with the yield on the 10-year note higher by 1.2 basis points at 1.839 percent.
In Europe, Britain’s FTSE was up 0.3 percent after the Office for National Statistics said the U.K. economy unexpectedly contracted by 0.3 percent in November. France’s CAC was little changed while Germany’s DAX was down 0.2 percent.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rallied 1.1 percent to pace the advance. China’s Shanghai Composite and Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.8 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.