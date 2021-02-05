Stock futures rally as Senate paves way for $1.9T coronavirus relief, unemployment rate falls

U.S. stock futures indicated the major average would open at or near record highs Friday after the Senate paved the way for President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package and the jobs report showed a drop in the unemployment rate.

The upper chamber of Congress early Friday morning voted 51-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote, to adopt a budget resolution for coronavirus relief. The vote paves the way for a bill to pass using budget reconciliation rules that would allow Democrats to avoid a Republican filibuster.

Meanwhile, the U.S. economy added 49,000 jobs in January as the unemployment rate fell to 6.3%, according to the Labor Department. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected the addition of 50,000 jobs with the unemployment rate holding steady at 6.7%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures climbed 123 points, or 0.4%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures advanced 0.49% and 0.37%, respectively. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed at all-time highs on Thursday.

In stocks, GameStop Corp., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and others received a reprieve after Robinhood Markets Inc. lifted all trading restrictions that had been implemented amid a surge in volatility. GameStop shares had plunged 84% this week through Thursday while AMC shares were down 47%.

Elsewhere, Chevron Corp. made an offer to buy the remaining shares of Noble Midstream L.P. that it doesn’t already own for $12.47 apiece, the same as Thursday’s closing level. The deal, which must be approved by Noble’s board, values the company at $1.13 billion.

In earnings, Ford Motor Co. lost $2.8 billion in the three months through December as an airbag recall and idled production of its F-150 pickup truck weighed on the company’s bottom line. The Detroit-based automaker said through 2025 it will spend $22 billion on electric vehicles and another $7 billion to develop autonomous vehicles.

Peloton Interactive Inc. reported record quarterly revenue and raised its full-year outlook, but warned recent upgrades to its supply chain would have a near-term impact on margins.

Snap Inc. said its number of daily active users rose 22% from a year ago, but warned the Capitol Hill riots and Apple’s privacy changes to its operating system would weigh on results in the current quarter.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained 47 cents to $56.70 per barrel and gold added $4.50 to $1,795.70 per ounce.

Overseas markets were mostly higher.

France’s CAC 40 was pacing the advance in Europe, trading up 0.98%, while Germany’s DAX 30 held a more modest gain of 0.2% and Britain’s FTSE 100 was little changed.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rallied 1.54%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 0.6% and China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 0.16%.