J&J in focus, stocks mixed as bond yields retreat

U.S. equity markets were mixed Friday morning as the 10-year yield pulled back from its highest level in a year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 31308.87 -93.14 -0.30% SP500 S&P 500 3841.36 +12.02 +0.31% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13241.295828 +121.87 +0.93%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading down 47 points, or 0.15%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were higher by 0.39% and 0.89%, respectively.

10-Year Treasury in focus

The mixed trade comes as the 10-year yield has retreated 4 basis points to 1.47%, a day after closing at 1.51%, its highest level in a year. The recent rise in bond yields has caused panic among investors worried about a return of inflation. Strategists have suggested the 10-year’s move above the 1.5% level, which equates to the dividend yield of the S&P 500, could put more pressure on equities.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 160.06 -2.81 -1.72%

Looking at stocks, Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine is expected to receive approval from a Food and Drug Administration panel, paving a way for distribution to begin next week.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GME GAMESTOP 134.34 +25.19 +23.08%

GameStop Corp. shares were indicated to open higher after soaring 142% over the previous two sessions. However, other stocks that have been subject to heightened volatility, like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and Koss Corp., were experiencing more muted trading activity.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC 8.53 +0.25 +2.97% BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 26.50 +0.21 +0.80% KOSS KOSS 20.23 -1.30 -6.05%

Elsewhere, Twitter Inc. outlined plans to double revenue by 2023 with features such as tipping and paid subscriptions to “super follow,” or access exclusive content, from some accounts.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TWTR TWITTER INC. 77.12 +2.41 +3.23%

In earnings, Salesforce.com Inc. reported earnings and revenue that outpaced expectations but raised its full-year revenue forecast to below what Wall Street had been anticipating.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DKNG DRAFTKINGS 60.68 +2.87 +4.96% PENN PENN NATIONAL GAMING 113.77 +4.08 +3.72%

DraftKings Inc. reported pro-forma revenue, rose 98% year over year in the three months through December, supported by a favorable sports calendar and strong customer engagement. The sports-betting platform raised its 2021 revenue forecast to between $900 million and $1 billion, up from $750 million to $800 million. Other gaming stocks in focus.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid 97 cents to $62.56 per barrel and gold sank $16 to $1,759.40.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 was trading lower by 1.72% while France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX 30 were weaker by 0.89% and 0.31%, respectively.

Markets were hit hard across Asia with Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunging 3.99%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index losing 3.64% and China’s Shanghai Composite declining 2.12%.