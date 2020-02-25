Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Stocks sink as Dow drops over 500 points amid cornonavirus uncertainty

The 10-year yield held near a record low

By FOXBusiness
close
Ramsey Solutions financial expert Chris Hogan discusses investing amid coronavirus uncertainty and the financial focus of millennials.video

Investors should understand coronavirus risks, but stay on course: Chris Hogan

Ramsey Solutions financial expert Chris Hogan discusses investing amid coronavirus uncertainty and the financial focus of millennials.

U.S. equities remained under pressure Tuesday, a day after suffering their steepest declines in two years.

Continue Reading Below

All three of the major averages opened with modest gains, but quickly rolled over into negative territory extending the previous day's losses that were brought on by the spreading of the coronavirus outside of China. On Monday, both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell more than 3 percent to their biggest losses in two years while the Nasdaq endured its largest decline since December 2018.

Updated figures from the World Health Organization show the coronavirus has infected 79,331 people worldwide while killing 2,618.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
SP500S&P 5003175.34-50.55-1.57%
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES27435.79-525.01-1.88%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX9094.033021-127.25-1.38%

Looking at stocks, drugmakers working on treatments for the coronavirus, including Gilead Sciences and Novavax continued to gain ground while airlines and cruise operators recouped some of their losses.

Meanwhile, United Airlines suspended its full-year guidance due to uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GILDGILEAD SCIENCES INC.69.73-3.17-4.35%
NVAXNOVAVAX INC.7.91-0.25-3.08%
UALUNITED AIRLINES HLDG.71.78-3.69-4.89%
CCLCARNIVAL CORP.36.17-1.58-4.20%

On the earnings front, Home Depot reported better-than-expected top- and bottom-line results and hiked its dividend by 10 percent.

Macy’s fourth-quarter profit fell 54 percent year over year, but its fourth-quarter earnings and sales exceeded estimates.

Elsewhere, Shake Shack posted a fourth-quarter loss of $2.1 million, or 6 cents a share, as same-store sales slid 3.6 percent year over year.

Tupperware Brands was under pressure after warning on its 2019 profit and announcing an investigation into its accounting practices.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
HDTHE HOME DEPOT INC.242.85+3.15+1.31%
MMACY'S INC.14.78-0.67-4.34%
SHAKSHAKE SHACK INC63.67-9.90-13.46%
TUPTUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP.3.16-2.56-44.76%

Commodities were lower with West Texas Intermediate crude oil down 0.1 percent at $51.40 a barrel and gold off 1.4 percent at $1652 an ounce.

U.S. Treasurys were little changed with the yield on the 10-year note at 1.38 percent, just above its record-low close of 1.376 percent.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE was down 0.7 percent while France’s CAC and Germany’s DAX were both lower by 0.4 percent.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Asian markets were mixed with Japan’s Nikkei tumbling 3.3 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite shedding 0.6 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 0.3 percent.