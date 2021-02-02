Stocks jump on coronavirus relief progress, GameStop, AMC get punished

U.S. equity markets rallied Tuesday morning as bipartisan COVID-19 relief talks appeared to be making headway on Capitol Hill.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 30733.84 +521.93 +1.73% SP500 S&P 500 3829.84 +55.98 +1.48% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13563.321682 +159.93 +1.19%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was higher by 278 points, or 0.92%, in the opening minutes of trading while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.94% and 1.04%, respectively.

President Biden met with 10 Republican Senators on Monday afternoon to discuss their approximately $618 billion COVID-19 aid package that would extend a third round of stimulus checks to some Americans, grant an additional $300 a week in supplemental unemployment benefits through June and provide $50 billion for small businesses.

Looking at stocks, a basket of heavily shorted names were sharply lower.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GME GAMESTOP CORP 87.00 -138.01 -61.34% AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC 6.74 -6.63 -49.58% BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 24.84 -5.42 -17.91% BB BLACKBERRY LIMITED 11.26 -3.36 -22.96%

GameStop Corp. shares were sharply lower for a second straight day as bulls and bears continue to do battle in the highly volatile stock. Other recent high flyers, including AMC Entertainment Group, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and BlackBerry Ltd. were also under pressure.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UPS UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC. 159.73 +3.42 +2.19% FDX FEDEX CORPORATION 244.00 +4.72 +1.97%

In earnings, United Parcel Services Inc. said adjusted quarterly profit rose 27% year over year as the e-commerce boom fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a surge in home-delivery demand. The company also received a boost from its role in delivering COVID-19 vaccines.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PFE PFIZER INC. 34.70 -1.08 -3.03%

Pfizer Inc. forecast $15 billion in sales from the COVID-19 vaccine it is producing along with BioNTech and raised its full-year outlook. Prior quarter sales from the vaccine were one-third of what was expected.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XOM EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 45.93 +1.01 +2.25% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 87.56 +1.09 +1.26%

Exxon Mobil Corp. announced an additional $3 billion of expense reductions and reported its first annual loss in 40 years as the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a sharp drop in demand for oil and gas. The oil giant also created a “Low Carbon Emissions” unit that will help reduce greenhouse gases by up to 20% by 2025. The oil giant reportedly held talks with rival Chevron during the height of the pandemic last year, as reported by the WSJ.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HOG HARLEY DAVIDSON 33.10 -7.08 -17.61%

Meanwhile, Harley-Davidson Inc. unveiled its five-year turnaround plan called “The Hardwire” as shipments to dealers plunged 32% from a year ago to their lowest level since 1997. Annual retail sales, meanwhile, sank 17% to the weakest since 1998.

Elsewhere, Tesla Inc. announced it would recall 134,951 Model S and Model X vehicles after a U.S. regulator warned their touchscreen displays could fail.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 873.65 +33.84 +4.03%

Tech giants Alphabet Inc. and Amazon Inc. will report their quarterly results after the closing bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,403.91 +61.03 +1.83% GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 1,925.81 +32.74 +1.73%

In commodities, silver plunged $1.928, or 6.55%, to $27.49 an ounce a day after posting their largest gain in almost 12 years. Elsewhere in the space, gold fell $27 to $1,836.90 an ounce and West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped $1.38 to $54.93 a barrel.

Overseas markets were higher across the board with France’s CAC 40 leading the advance in Europe, trading up 1.62%, while Germany’s DAX 30 and Britain’s FTSE 100 climbed 1.01% and 0.58%, respectively.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 1.23%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rallied 0.97% and China’s Shanghai Composite index added 0.81%.