Stocks jump on coronavirus relief progress, GameStop, AMC get punished
Exxon Mobil posted its first annual loss in 40 years
U.S. equity markets rallied Tuesday morning as bipartisan COVID-19 relief talks appeared to be making headway on Capitol Hill.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|30733.84
|+521.93
|+1.73%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3829.84
|+55.98
|+1.48%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|13563.321682
|+159.93
|+1.19%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was higher by 278 points, or 0.92%, in the opening minutes of trading while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.94% and 1.04%, respectively.
President Biden met with 10 Republican Senators on Monday afternoon to discuss their approximately $618 billion COVID-19 aid package that would extend a third round of stimulus checks to some Americans, grant an additional $300 a week in supplemental unemployment benefits through June and provide $50 billion for small businesses.
REDDIT TRADERS COULD KEEP TERRORIZING WALL STREET: GOLDMAN SACHS
Looking at stocks, a basket of heavily shorted names were sharply lower.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GME
|GAMESTOP CORP
|87.00
|-138.01
|-61.34%
|AMC
|AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC
|6.74
|-6.63
|-49.58%
|BBBY
|BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
|24.84
|-5.42
|-17.91%
|BB
|BLACKBERRY LIMITED
|11.26
|-3.36
|-22.96%
GameStop Corp. shares were sharply lower for a second straight day as bulls and bears continue to do battle in the highly volatile stock. Other recent high flyers, including AMC Entertainment Group, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and BlackBerry Ltd. were also under pressure.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|UPS
|UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.
|159.73
|+3.42
|+2.19%
|FDX
|FEDEX CORPORATION
|244.00
|+4.72
|+1.97%
In earnings, United Parcel Services Inc. said adjusted quarterly profit rose 27% year over year as the e-commerce boom fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a surge in home-delivery demand. The company also received a boost from its role in delivering COVID-19 vaccines.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|PFE
|PFIZER INC.
|34.70
|-1.08
|-3.03%
Pfizer Inc. forecast $15 billion in sales from the COVID-19 vaccine it is producing along with BioNTech and raised its full-year outlook. Prior quarter sales from the vaccine were one-third of what was expected.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|XOM
|EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
|45.93
|+1.01
|+2.25%
|CVX
|CHEVRON CORP.
|87.56
|+1.09
|+1.26%
Exxon Mobil Corp. announced an additional $3 billion of expense reductions and reported its first annual loss in 40 years as the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a sharp drop in demand for oil and gas. The oil giant also created a “Low Carbon Emissions” unit that will help reduce greenhouse gases by up to 20% by 2025. The oil giant reportedly held talks with rival Chevron during the height of the pandemic last year, as reported by the WSJ.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|HOG
|HARLEY DAVIDSON
|33.10
|-7.08
|-17.61%
Meanwhile, Harley-Davidson Inc. unveiled its five-year turnaround plan called “The Hardwire” as shipments to dealers plunged 32% from a year ago to their lowest level since 1997. Annual retail sales, meanwhile, sank 17% to the weakest since 1998.
Elsewhere, Tesla Inc. announced it would recall 134,951 Model S and Model X vehicles after a U.S. regulator warned their touchscreen displays could fail.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TSLA
|TESLA INC.
|873.65
|+33.84
|+4.03%
Tech giants Alphabet Inc. and Amazon Inc. will report their quarterly results after the closing bell.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM INC.
|3,403.91
|+61.03
|+1.83%
|GOOGL
|ALPHABET INC.
|1,925.81
|+32.74
|+1.73%
In commodities, silver plunged $1.928, or 6.55%, to $27.49 an ounce a day after posting their largest gain in almost 12 years. Elsewhere in the space, gold fell $27 to $1,836.90 an ounce and West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped $1.38 to $54.93 a barrel.
Overseas markets were higher across the board with France’s CAC 40 leading the advance in Europe, trading up 1.62%, while Germany’s DAX 30 and Britain’s FTSE 100 climbed 1.01% and 0.58%, respectively.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 1.23%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rallied 0.97% and China’s Shanghai Composite index added 0.81%.