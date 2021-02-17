Dow hits record as Chevron, Verizon gain on Buffett buys
Warren Buffett gives Verizon, Chevron a little love
U.S. equity markets finished mixed Wednesday as investments made by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway boosted the Dow to a record high while investors kept a watchful eye on the bond market.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91 points, or 0.29%, to finish in record territory for the third straight day as Chevron Corp. and Verizon Communications rallied on the news that Berkshire raised its stake in the two companies.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|31613.02
|+90.27
|+0.29%
|CVX
|CHEVRON CORP.
|95.99
|+2.93
|+3.15%
|VZ
|VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
|56.99
|+2.84
|+5.24%
The conglomerate exited positions in Pfizer Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and PNC Financial Services Group Inc, according to a 13-F filing, while also trimming its holdings in Apple Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|JPM
|JP MORGAN CHASE & CO.
|145.14
|+0.47
|+0.32%
|PNC
|PNC FINL SVC
|167.67
|-2.20
|-1.30%
|AAPL
|APPLE INC.
|130.84
|-2.35
|-1.76%
|WFC
|WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
|36.56
|+1.79
|+5.15%
While the Dow gained, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.03% and 0.58%, respectively, as investors weighed rising interest rates.
Bond Yields Rising
The benchmark 10-year yield was on the rise again Wednesday, ticking above 1.32%, after a report showed producer prices rose 1.3% month over month in January, faster than the 0.4% increase that analysts were anticipating.
The jump in producer prices put a damper on the strong retail sales report, which showed a 5.3% month-over-month increase in January compared with the 1.1% gain that was expected.
GAMESTOP’S SAGA MAY BE OVER... BUT ITS EFFECT ON WALL STREET ISN’T
Elsewhere, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. reported a surprise quarterly loss as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases resulted in tighter travel restrictions and fewer bookings. Revenue per available room, a key industry metric, was down 59% year over year.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|HLT
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
Shopify Inc. posted stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue but warned 2021 revenue growth will be slower than last year as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY INC
|1,425.00
|-49.00
|-3.32%
In deals, oil and gas pipeline company Energy Transfer LP agreed to buy natural gas liquids transportation provider Enable Midstream Partners for $7.2 billion, including debt. The deal pays Enable common unitholders 0.8595 Energy Transfer common units for each unit they own.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|ET
|ENERGY TRANSFER
|6.89
|-0.08
|-1.15%
|ENBL
|ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
|6.11
|-0.40
|-6.14%
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil added $1.09 to $61.14 per barrel as wintry weather kept production idled across parts of Texas. Elsewhere in the complex, gold traded down $26.10 to $1,771.10 an ounce.
European markets were lower with France’s CAC 40 slipping 0.36%, Britain’s FTSE 100 down 0.56% and Germany’s DAX 30 weaker by 1.1%.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.58% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 1.1%. China’s Shanghai Composite remained closed in observance of the Lunar New Year.