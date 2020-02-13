Stocks drop as number of coronavirus cases surges

U.S. equity markets fell on Thursday as the number of new coronavirus cases reported in China surged amid the use of a new reporting method.

The early selling has dropped all three of the major U.S. averages from Wednesday’s record highs.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SP500 S&P 500 3377.13 -2.32 -0.07% I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 29479.68 -71.74 -0.24% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 9723.300413 -2.66 -0.03%

China said Thursday that the number of people infected by the coronavirus jumped by more than 15,000 to at least 59,804. The death toll climbed by 254 to 1,367.

Looking at stocks, United Airlines said Wednesday it would extend its China flight cancellations through late April, matching a move by rival American Airlines on Tuesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UAL UNITED AIRLINES HLDG. 80.96 -1.24 -1.51% AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 30.11 -0.36 -1.18% DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 58.73 -0.74 -1.25%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals soared after saying it created a coronavirus vaccine. Other drugmakers were also higher.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % INO INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS 3.90 +0.56 +16.77% NVAX NOVAVAX INC. 7.98 +0.67 +9.17% GILD GILEAD SCIENCES INC. 66.56 -0.39 -0.58%

Meanwhile, Tesla shares gained after the electric-vehicle maker announced a $2 billion stock offering and a recall.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 794.32 +27.03 +3.52%

On the earnings front, Cisco Systems shares were lower after saying it expects a pause in technology investment decisions at some companies due to the uncertain economic environment.

PepsiCo reported its fourth-quarter profit plunged 74 percent year over year as its tax boost faded, but earnings and revenue still topped expectations.

MGM Resorts posted mixed fourth-quarter results and withdrew its 2020 guidance due to headwinds from the coronavirus outbreak and weakness in Las Vegas. Additionally, CEO Jim Murren announced he was stepping down.

Aurora Cannabis said fiscal second-quarter revenue slid 11.4 percent from a year ago and declined to say the size of its loss. Dow Jones had estimated Aurora would lose 1 billion Canadian dollars in the quarter after announcing goodwill and impairment charges.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CSCO CISCO SYSTEMS INC. 47.06 -2.87 -5.75% PEP PEPSICO INC. 145.22 -0.86 -0.59% MGM MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 32.03 -1.62 -4.83% ACB AURORA CANNABIS INC. 1.49 +0.03 +2.05%

Commodities were mixed with West Texas Intermediate crude oil down 0.7 percent at $51.05 a barrel and gold up 0.3 percent at $1,577 an ounce.

U.S. Treasurys were little changed with the yield on the 10-year note holding near 1.59 percent.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE paces the decline, down 1.2 percent, while Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were lower by 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.

Markets fell across Asia with China’s Shanghai Composite falling 0.7 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.3 percent and Japan’s Nikkei slipping 0.1 percent.