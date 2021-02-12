Tech leads stock retreat from records

U.S. equity markets slipped off record highs Friday morning as modest selling took hold in early trading.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 31382.82 -47.88 -0.15% SP500 S&P 500 3914.07 -2.31 -0.06% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13994.211094 -31.56 -0.23%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading lower by 21 points, or 0.07%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were weaker by 0.21% and 0.4%, respectively.

All three of the major averages finished in record territory on Thursday and are on pace for modest weekly gains.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 188.10 -2.95 -1.54%

In stocks, Dow component Walt Disney Co. reported quarterly earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates as its Disney+ streaming service added 21 million subscribers. Disney+ now has 94.9 million subscribers and the company believes it could reach 260 million users by 2024.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % EXPE EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. 147.93 -1.98 -1.32%

Expedia Inc. said full-year revenue fell 57% year over year as the COVID-19 pandemic snarled demand for travel bookings. Both quarterly earnings and profit were below Wall Street estimates.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BMBL BUMBLE INC 80.01 +9.70 +13.80%

Meanwhile, Bumble Inc. was in focus a day after soaring 64% in its Nasdaq debut. Shares of the dating-app developer settled at $70.31 apiece on Thursday after pricing at $43 the prior evening.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % IIVI II-VI INC 96.09 -3.49 -3.50%

In deals, optoelectronic component maker II-VI Inc. is planning a nearly $6.5 billion bid for laser manufacturer Coherent Inc., according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The offer, which would pay a mix of cash and stock equating to $260 per share, greater than offers made by MKS Instruments Inc. and Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XOM EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 50.28 +0.48 +0.96% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 91.91 -0.05 -0.05%

Oil majors Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp. pulled back as West Texas Intermediate crude oil dipped 23 cents to $58.01 per barrel.

Elsewhere in commodities, gold lost $11 to $1,815.80 an ounce while silver ticked up 4 cents to $27.09 per barrel.

European markets were mixed with Germany’s DAX 30 down 0.48% while Britain’s FTSE 100 and France’s CAC 40 were higher by 0.08% and 0.1%, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.14%. China’s Shanghai Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index were closed for the Chinese New Year.