Dow hits record, Biden speaks with China's Xi

U.S. equity markets opened near record highs Thursday after President Biden held his first call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"President Biden affirmed his priorities of protecting the American people’s security, prosperity, health, and way of life, and preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific," the White House said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 31423.76 -14.04 -0.04% SP500 S&P 500 3915.22 +5.34 +0.14% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14035.267844 +62.73 +0.45%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 32 points, or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were higher by 0.28% and 0.56%, respectively. The Dow finished at a record high on Wednesday while the S&P and the Nasdaq ended just below their own peaks.

In stocks, Uber Technologies Inc.’s quarterly net loss narrowed by 20% as a booming food-delivery business helped to partially offset further weakness in ride-sharing.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 63.48 +0.28 +0.45%

PepsiCo Inc. said quarterly revenue rose 8.8% from a year ago as the COVID-19 pandemic led to increased demand for snacks and beverages. The company expects earnings and revenue growth to “be consistent” with its long-term objectives.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PEP PEPSICO INC. 136.32 -1.38 -1.00% KO COCA-COLA COMPANY 50.27 +0.67 +1.34%

MGM Resorts International saw a 53% year-over-year decline in quarterly revenue as its casino business in Las Vegas and Macau continued to reel in the wake of COVID-19. The company expects demand in Las Vegas to return later this year and said its sports betting unit, BetMGM, will be in 20 markets by yearend.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MGM MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 35.33 -1.21 -3.31%

Walt Disney Co. will release its quarterly results after markets close.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 189.13 -0.45 -0.24%

In deals, Kraft Heinz Co. agreed to sell its nuts business to Hormel Foods Corp. for $3.35 billion in cash. The deal includes the Planters nut brand, NUT-rition, Planters Cheez Balls and Corn Nuts brands.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KHC KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 35.76 +1.87 +5.52% HRL HORMEL FOODS 48.76 -1.07 -2.15%

Shares of cannabis companies were active again Thursday morning amid continued speculation that major reform could take place with Democrats controlling the White House and both chambers of Congress.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TLRY TILRAY INC 36.70 -27.21 -42.58% CGC CANOPY GROWTH CORP 40.98 -11.20 -21.46% ACB AURORA CANNABIS 14.75 -4.15 -21.96%

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 11 cents to $58.57 per barrel and gold ticked up $1.30 to $1,844.10 an ounce.

Overseas markets were higher across the board with Germany’s DAX 30 leading the advance in Europe, up 0.69%, while France’s CAC 40 and Britain’s FTSE 100 were both up fractionally.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.19% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.45% in a half day of trading ahead of the Chinese New Year break. China’s Shanghai Composite was closed.