Stocks shrug off spreading coronavirus

U.S. equity markets reversed early weakness Monday as traders digested the details of President Trump’s budget and as the coronavirus continued to spread.

The gains, which propelled the Nasdaq to a record high, helped win back some of the losses that occurred following Friday’s blowout jobs report which dropped the major averages from their record highs.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SP500 S&P 500 3345.65 +17.94 +0.54% I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 29228.56 +126.05 +0.43% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 9608.13921 +87.63 +0.92%

Trump’s $4.8 trillion fiscal 2021 budget, which will officially be released Monday morning, runs a $1 trillion deficit, but would lead to a balanced budget in 15 years so long as the economy remains healthy, a senior administration official told FOX Business.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll has risen to at least 910 and more than 40,600 people have been infected globally, according to the latest figures released Monday.

Looking at stocks, Tesla shares surged after a Shanghai government official said over the weekend that the company could resume production at its China Gigafactory.

L Brands soared following a CNBC report indicating the company is nearing a deal to sell its Victoria’s Secret lingerie brand to the private equity firm Sycamore Partners.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 773.55 +25.48 +3.41% LB L BRANDS INC. 24.13 +0.55 +2.33%

Xerox raised its bid for HP to $24 a share. The offer consists of $18.40 in cash and 0.149 Xerox shares for each HP share.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XRX XEROX HOLDINGS 37.66 +0.49 +1.33% HP HELMERICH & PAYNE INC 43.37 +0.72 +1.69%

Elsewhere, Allergan reported adjusted earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street estimates as its fourth-quarter loss narrowed from the prior year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AGN ALLERGAN PLC 199.34 +2.29 +1.16%

On the commodities front, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.5 percent to 49.57 a barrel and gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,574.70 an ounce.

U.S. Treasurys gained, pushing the yield on the 10-year note down 2.6 basis points to 1.551 percent.

In Europe, Britain's FTSE fell 0.3 percent while Germany’s DAX and France's CAC were both down 0.2 percent.

Asian markets finished mixed with China’s Shanghai Composite gaining 0.5 percent while both Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.6 percent.

FOX Business’ Evie Fordham contributed to this report.