Stocks

Stocks jump on stimulus talks, silver soars as Reddit traders pile in

Silver prices hit a 5-month high

Chairman and CEO of Bank of America Brian Moynihan joins 'Barron's Roundtable' with reaction and analysisvideo

Bank of America CEO on short selling frenzy and economic outlook

Chairman and CEO of Bank of America Brian Moynihan joins 'Barron's Roundtable' with reaction and analysis

U.S. equity markets rallied Monday as COVID-19 relief talks progressed on Capitol Hill and Reddit traders turned their attention to a new target.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES30205.64+223.02+0.74%
SP500S&P 5003765.97+51.73+1.39%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX13344.033847+273.34+2.09%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 272 points, or 0.91%, in the opening minutes of trading while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.05% and 1.31%, respectively.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
SLVISHARES SILVER TRUST26.73+1.74+6.94%
DBSINVESCO DB MULTI SECTOR COMM TR SILVER FD ETF40.80+2.95+7.81%
PAASPAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP35.87+3.41+10.51%
AGFIRST MAJESTIC SILVER22.33+4.40+24.54%

In markets, silver prices soared to an eight-year high Monday morning, up nearly 12% to above $30 an ounce, after traders on the message board site Reddit set their sights on the precious metal through the exchange-traded fund iShares Silver Trust and other ETFs and mining stocks.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GMEGAMESTOP CORP256.40-71.10-21.71%
AMCAMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC14.26+0.92+6.90%
BBBYBED BATH & BEYOND INC.30.23-5.10-14.44%
BBBLACKBERRY LIMITED14.23+0.10+0.71%

The so-called silver squeeze comes as Reddit traders in recent weeks have been banding together to run up the price of stocks that have been under attack from short-sellers, including GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Group.

In Washington, President Biden promised to meet with 10 Republican senators, including Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine, to present their plan for a $600 billion COVID-19 relief package.

The plan would cost less than one-third of Biden’s $1.9 trillion proposal, which Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., threatened to pass through the reconciliation process, which would require a simple majority as opposed to the 60 votes normally needed to approve the legislation.

In deals, Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. held merger talks in early 2020, according to The Wall Street Journal, after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the global economy to a standstill and zapped demand for oil and natural gas. A combination between the two companies, which were both descendants of Standard Oil, would be one of the largest mergers ever.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
XOMEXXON MOBIL CORPORATION44.50-0.33-0.74%
CVXCHEVRON CORP.85.47+0.25+0.29%

Elsewhere, hydraulics maker Eaton Corp. agreed to buy privately held air-to-air refueling equipment maker Cobham Mission Systems for $2.83 billion, including $130 million in tax benefits.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
ETNEATON CORP.120.61+2.89+2.46%

European markets were higher across the board with Britain’s FTSE 100 trading up 1.05%, France’s CAC 40 advancing 1.3% and Germany’s DAX 30 strengthening by 1.34%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index led the gains in Asia, climbing 2.15%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s Shanghai Composite rallied 1.55% and 0.64%, respectively.