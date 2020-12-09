S&P sets new record with coronavirus stimulus, vaccine in focus
DoorDash shares set to debut on the NYSE
U.S. equity markets opened in record territory as traders weighed a setback in COVID-19 relief talks and the pending approval of a vaccine which could come as early as tomorrow.
Continue Reading Below
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3689.44
|-12.81
|-0.35%
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|30119.33
|-54.55
|-0.18%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|12491.873036
|-90.90
|-0.72%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was higher by 132 points, or 0.44%, while the S&P 500 rose by 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite was little changed.
The early advance comes after both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq finished Tuesday’s session in record territory while the Dow ended 44.38 points below its own record peak.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected the Trump administration’s proposed $916 billion package that would send a $600 check to most Americans, but not include the $300 per week jobless benefit that was included in a bipartisan proposal.
RECORD STOCK LEVELS RAISE 'GROUPTHINK' WORRIES
As lawmakers grapple over the details of a package, the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine looms. The inoculation could receive emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as early as Thursday.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|PFE
|PFIZER INC.
|41.94
|-0.62
|-1.45%
|BNTX
|BIONTECH SE
|126.64
|-1.47
|-1.15%
Britain’s national health regulator warned people with serious allergies should not receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 immunization after two recipients with a history of allergic reactions reported adverse effects.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|XAL
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
Elsewhere, airlines gained after the Department of Transportation reported a 62% year-over-year drop in passengers in October, making for the smallest decrease since the onset of the pandemic.
DOORDASH IPO ON TAP
In initial public offerings, food-delivery company DoorDash priced shares at $102 apiece, above the $90 to $95 range that was expected. The pricing values the company at $38.7 billion on a fully-diluted basis.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC.
|395.01
|-16.99
|-4.12%
|CHWY
|CHEWY INC.
|79.67
|+0.54
|+0.68%
|GME
|GAMESTOP CORP
|14.02
|-2.92
|-17.24%
Meanwhile, Zoom Video Communications was downgraded to “neutral” from “overweight” at J.P. Morgan due to its lofty valuation. The investment bank did however hike its price target by $25 to $450 per share.
Looking at earnings, online pet retailer Chewy Inc. raised its sales outlook for the final quarter of the year after sales surged 45% in the three months ended Nov. 1.
GameStop Corp. reported comparable sales fell 25% as store closures caused by the pandemic and increased demand for digital downloads weighed.
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained 23 cents to $45.83 per barrel and gold slid $13 to $1,861.90 per ounce.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS
European markets were trading higher across the board with Germany’s DAX up 0.84%, Britain’s FTSE gaining 0.25% and France’s CAC ticking higher by 0.16%.
In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite index slid 1.12% after consumer prices in the country fell 0.5% year-over-year in November, making for the first decline in 11 years. Elsewhere, Japan’s Nikkei added 1.33% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.75%.