S&P sets new record with coronavirus stimulus, vaccine in focus

U.S. equity markets opened in record territory as traders weighed a setback in COVID-19 relief talks and the pending approval of a vaccine which could come as early as tomorrow.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SP500 S&P 500 3689.44 -12.81 -0.35% I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 30119.33 -54.55 -0.18% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12491.873036 -90.90 -0.72%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was higher by 132 points, or 0.44%, while the S&P 500 rose by 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite was little changed.

The early advance comes after both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq finished Tuesday’s session in record territory while the Dow ended 44.38 points below its own record peak.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected the Trump administration’s proposed $916 billion package that would send a $600 check to most Americans, but not include the $300 per week jobless benefit that was included in a bipartisan proposal.

RECORD STOCK LEVELS RAISE 'GROUPTHINK' WORRIES

As lawmakers grapple over the details of a package, the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine looms. The inoculation could receive emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as early as Thursday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PFE PFIZER INC. 41.94 -0.62 -1.45% BNTX BIONTECH SE 126.64 -1.47 -1.15%

Britain’s national health regulator warned people with serious allergies should not receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 immunization after two recipients with a history of allergic reactions reported adverse effects.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XAL n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

Elsewhere, airlines gained after the Department of Transportation reported a 62% year-over-year drop in passengers in October, making for the smallest decrease since the onset of the pandemic.

DOORDASH IPO ON TAP

In initial public offerings, food-delivery company DoorDash priced shares at $102 apiece, above the $90 to $95 range that was expected. The pricing values the company at $38.7 billion on a fully-diluted basis.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC. 395.01 -16.99 -4.12% CHWY CHEWY INC. 79.67 +0.54 +0.68% GME GAMESTOP CORP 14.02 -2.92 -17.24%

Meanwhile, Zoom Video Communications was downgraded to “neutral” from “overweight” at J.P. Morgan due to its lofty valuation. The investment bank did however hike its price target by $25 to $450 per share.

Looking at earnings, online pet retailer Chewy Inc. raised its sales outlook for the final quarter of the year after sales surged 45% in the three months ended Nov. 1.

GameStop Corp. reported comparable sales fell 25% as store closures caused by the pandemic and increased demand for digital downloads weighed.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained 23 cents to $45.83 per barrel and gold slid $13 to $1,861.90 per ounce.

European markets were trading higher across the board with Germany’s DAX up 0.84%, Britain’s FTSE gaining 0.25% and France’s CAC ticking higher by 0.16%.

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite index slid 1.12% after consumer prices in the country fell 0.5% year-over-year in November, making for the first decline in 11 years. Elsewhere, Japan’s Nikkei added 1.33% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.75%.