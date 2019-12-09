Stocks slip to start week following jobs-fueled rally

Stocks opened lower Monday, kicking off the final week of trading before a 15 percent tariff is scheduled to hit about $160 billion of Chinese goods.

Speaking on Monday, a Chinese deputy commerce minister said Beijing wants “satisfactory results as soon as possible." Chinese trade negotiators have called on the U.S. to roll back tariffs as part of a phase one trade agreement, something President Trump said he doesn't want to do.

Also on the trade front, negotiators from the U.S., Mexico and Canada have have reached an agreement, which could come together in the next 24 hours, that makes changes to the enforcement of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, multiple sources have told FOX Business.

The three major averages were trading just off all-time highs and were on track for their first loss in four sessions.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27929.15 -85.91 -0.31% SP500 S&P 500 3142.62 -3.29 -0.10% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8646.710453 -9.82 -0.11%

Trade sensitive names like Apple, Caterpillar and Micron Technology are expected to remain in focus all week as the two sides try to finalize an agreement.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 265.63 -5.08 -1.88% CAT CATERPILLAR INC. 142.63 -0.09 -0.06% MU MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. 46.83 -1.10 -2.29%

Auotmakers Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler were little changed following the USMCA news.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR COMPANY 9.02 -0.01 -0.06% GM GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 35.41 -0.13 -0.37% FCAU FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. 14.53 -0.10 -0.66%

Pacific Gas & Electric shares surged after the San Francisco-based utility reached a $13.5 billion agreement to settle claims related to wildfires caused by its outdated equipment and negligence.

Shares of the cancer-therapy developer Synthorx more than doubled after French drugmaker Sanofi made a $2.5 billion offer.

Elsewhere, the recreational-vehicle manufacturer Thor Industries was lower after posting sliding first-quarter sales in its key North American market. Thor expects North American sales to remain flat to slightly lower for its fiscal year 2020.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PCG PG & E CORP. 11.33 +1.68 +17.39% THOR SYNTHORX INC. 67.64 +42.60 +170.22% SNY SANOFI S.A. 45.36 -0.67 -1.46%

Commodities traded mixed with West Texas Intermediate crude oil down 0.8 percent at $58.75 a barrel and gold up 0.2 percent near $1,470 an ounce.

U.S. Treasurys gained, pushing the yield on the 10-year note lower by 3.3 basis points to 1.81 percent.

In Europe, London's FTSE was lower by 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX slid 0.1 percent and France's CAC fell 0.3 percent.

Asian shares were mostly higher Monday. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.3 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was flat and the Shanghai Composite added 0.1 percent.

The Japanese Cabinet Office reported Monday that the economy expanded at a 1.8 percent annual pace in July-September, spurred by strong consumer purchases ahead of an Oct. 1 sales tax hike. That was much stronger than the 0.2 percent growth earlier reported and marked a fourth straight quarter of expansion for the world's No. 3 economy.

FOX Business' Ken Martin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.