Nasdaq hits record led by Tesla, energy stock drag on S&P

U.S. equity markets were mixed Monday as investors await the details of a proposed $908 billion COVID-19 stimulus package.

The Nasdaq Composite captured another record helped by Tesla which is among the leaders today with its market cap inching closer to $600 billion.

Still, economically cyclical stocks were under pressure with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down over 100 points or 0.37% as Caterpillar shares slipped. The S&P 500 was little changed with energy stocks limiting any upside.

More details of the bipartisan aid package that has been backed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are expected to be released Monday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he supports a $500 billion deal.

Pelosi said on Saturday that she expects a deal to be reached by Christmas.

Looking at stocks, Boeing Co. was upgraded to “buy” at UBS amid optimism the planemaker can ramp up 737 Max production in a “supply constrained world post-2021/2222.” The Zurich-based investment bank also raised its price target to $300 per share, up from $150.

Looking at deals, Cisco Systems agreed to buy London-based cloud communications software provider IMImobile plc in a $730 million deal, including debt.

Meanwhile, Eastman Kodak Co. shares surged 71% after The Wall Street Journal reported a federal agency found no wrongdoing in regards to a federal loan that helped the company pivot its business into the manufacturing of drug ingredients.

Investors are also prepping for what is expected to be a busy week for Initial Public Offerings with DoorDash and Airbnb on the docket.

Monday morning, Airbnb raised its offering price to $60 per share while DoorDash boosted its offering last week.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid 36 cents to $45.90 per barrel while gold gained $2.50 to $1842.50 per ounce.

In Europe, markets were trading mixed with Britain’s FTSE 100 up 0.05% amid reports Brexit talks are on the verge of collapse. Elsewhere in the region, France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX were weaker by 0.87% and 0.36%, respectively.

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 0.81% despite government data showing exports rose 21.1% year-over-year in November, the fastest growth since February 2018. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index 1.23% and Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.76%.