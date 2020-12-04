Stocks battle higher on mixed jobs report

U.S. equity markets were modestly higher Friday morning as investors awaited COVID-19 relief developments on Capitol Hill after November employment growth trailed economists' predictions.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJIA n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. SP500 S&P 500 3686.38 +19.66 +0.54% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12417.348605 +40.17 +0.32%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 79 points, or 0.26%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were higher by 0.24% and 0.1%, respectively. The early gains have all three of the major averages trading near record territory.

MIXED JOBS DATA

The nonfarm payrolls report showed the U.S. economy added 245,000 jobs in November as the unemployment rate fell to 6.7%. Wall Street economists surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the addition of 469,000 jobs.

October's initially reported gains were trimmed to 610,000, down from 638,000.

TESLA SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS CHANGES TUNE

COVID-19 RELIEF TALKS ONGOING

A slowdown in the addition of jobs is one of the factors Congress must weigh amid negotiations over COVID-19 relief.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, a Republican, said Thursday a deal was "within reach" and that he hoped for a package by yearend. He has supported about $500 billion in stimulus while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, both Democrats, called the bipartisan $908 billion package a starting point.

Looking at stocks...

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA BOEING COMPANY 235.79 -1.56 -0.66%

Boeing Co. received an order from European budget carrier Ryanair for more than 75 of its 737 MAX jets, the first since the Federal Aviation Administration last month cleared the aircraft to return to the skies. The 737 Max was grounded in March 2019 after two crashes killed all 346 people aboard.

OIL'S QUIET BULL MARKET

Walgreens Boots Alliance shares were set to continue higher after gaining more than 7% on Thursday following the announcement of Walgreens Advertising Group, a retail media offering that aims to deliver personalized experiences to shoppers.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WBA WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC. 42.92 +0.10 +0.24%

In earnings, Ulta Beauty said same-store sales fell 8.9% from a year ago as government restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 resulted in reduced operating hours and limits on store capacities.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ULTA ULTA BEAUTY INC. 285.93 -3.60 -1.24%

The eSignature provider Docusign Inc. reported quarterly earnings and revenue that exceed Wall Street forecasts and gave an upbeat full-year outlook.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DOCU DOCUSIGN INC. 247.54 +16.53 +7.16%

Looking at commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed 28 cents to $45.92 per barrel and gold advanced by $5.60 to $1,846.70 per ounce.

European markets were trading higher across the board with Germany’s DAX 30 up 0.03%, France’s CAC 40 higher by 0.26% and Britain’s FTSE 100 advancing 0.53%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.22%, China’s Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.07% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.4%.