Stocks seek direction in final trading day of 2020

U.S. stock markets were little changed on the final trading day of the year which will be a banner one for equities hovering around record levels.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 30389.06 -20.50 -0.07% SP500 S&P 500 3733.89 +1.85 +0.05% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12867.866666 -2.13 -0.02%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading lower by 8 points, or 0.03%, while the S&P 500 was unchanged and the Nasdaq Composite was higher by 0.08%.

With one trading day to go this year, the Dow has advanced 6.56%, the S&P 500 has climbed 16% and the Nasdaq Composite has soared 43%.

The major averages will remain open for a full day of trading with the Nasdaq and S&P looking to close at their second-highest levels in history.

GOLD, OIL SET TO POWER 2021 BOOM IN RAW MATERIALS

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell to 787,000 in the week ended Dec. 26. from an upwardly revised 806,000. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the total of first-time unemployment filings to rise by 30,000 to 833,000. Continuing claims, meanwhile, fell to 5.219 million versus the 5.39 million that analysts were anticipating.

Looking at stocks, Exxon Mobil Corp. plans to take a $20 billion write-down, mostly on natural gas properties, the company said in a regulatory filing out Wednesday. The oil major, which also noted gains in its chemical and oil businesses, had previously expected a write-down of $17 billion to $20 billion.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XOM EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 41.45 -0.17 -0.40% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 84.65 -0.72 -0.84%

In deals, Tribune Publishing Co. received a takeover bid from its largest shareholder, hedge fund Alden Global Capital. The deal would pay shareholders $14.25 per share, valuing Tribune at $520.6 million. Alden already owns 32% of the publisher.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TPCO TRONC INC 13.99 +1.21 +9.42%

Elsewhere, Tesla Inc. and Walt Disney Co. hit record highs. Shares of the electric-vehicle maker have soared 730% this year through Wednesday while the entertainment giant has rallied 25%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 708.73 +13.95 +2.01% DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 182.60 +1.39 +0.77%

Enphase Energy Inc. will be added to the S&P 500 beginning on Jan. 7, replacing Tiffany & Co. which is being bought by French luxury goods maker LVMH.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TIF TIFFANY & CO 131.43 +0.07 +0.06% ENPH ENPHASE ENERGY INC 175.49 +2.56 +1.48%

Looking at commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 35 cents to $47.85 per barrel and gold advanced $9 to $1,902.40 an ounce.

European markets were lower across the board with Britain’s FTSE 100 down 1.05%, Germany’s DAX 30 weaker by 0.31% and France’s CAC 40 down 0.16%.

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite index surged 1.72%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 0.31% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 0.45%.