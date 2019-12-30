Stocks fall from record highs ahead of New Year's

Stocks lost ground from their record highs Monday morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping more than 100 points, as markets kicked off their final trading week of the year, in what is expected to be a quiet session.

All three of the major averages were in the red in morning trade, but are looking to extend their Santa Claus rallies. The term is used on Wall Street to refer to gains made on the last five trading days of the year and the first two of the following year.

So far, the S&P 500 has added 0.5 percent during the period while the Dow and Nasdaq have climbed 0.3 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. These gains topped off the record highs for the averages.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28485.36 -159.90 -0.56% SP500 S&P 500 3222.56 -17.46 -0.54% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8936.282599 -70.33 -0.78%

Investors will keep a close eye on pending home sales at 10 a.m. ET. The housing market has shown recent signs of heating up heading into 2020 adding to the overall strength of the U.S. economy.

In stock news, Tesla is higher after the first Model 3 sedans rolled off its assembly line in China.

Chinese rival Nio gained after an unaudited earnings report showed top and bottom-line results outpaced analyst expectations. The company expects deliveries to surge 66.7 percent quarter-over-quarter in Q4.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 413.08 -17.30 -4.02% NIO NIO INC 3.33 +0.91 +37.60%

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca rallied after receiving Food and Drug Administration approval for its pancreatic cancer drug Lynparza. Merck collaborates on this treatment as well.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AZN ASTRAZENECA PLC 50.39 -0.05 -0.10% MRK MERCK & CO. INC. 91.12 -0.38 -0.42%

Looking at commodities, oil prices climbed after the U.S. launched airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against an Iran-backed militia group. Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, was up 0.9 percent at $68.80 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, was higher by 0.8 percent at $62.23.

Elsewhere, gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,515 an ounce.

U.S. Treasurys were under pressure with the yield on the 10-year note up 6.5 basis points to 1.94 percent.

In Europe, Germany's DAX lost 0.7 percent, the CAC 40 in Paris shed 0.2 percent and Britain's FTSE edged lower by 0.3 percent.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite index jumped 1.1 percent, lifted by expectations that a change in rules on lending will reduce funding costs.

On Saturday, the People's Bank of China announced that as of January financial institutions should begin using a new loan-pricing system that will scrap the previous benchmark, which is at 4.35 percent, and use the loan prime rate, which is set at 4.15 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.3 percent, Tokyo's Nikkei index lost 0.8 percent in its final trading day of the year. Japan's markets will be closed until Jan. 7.

FOX Business' Ken Martin and the Associated Press contributed to this article.