Stocks recoup losses as oil tops $45

U.S. equity markets erased their early losses Wednesday as stocks looked to set new records despite private employers adding fewer than expected jobs in November.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 29862.09 +38.17 +0.13% SP500 S&P 500 3665.43 +2.98 +0.08% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12339.25066 -15.86 -0.13%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell gained 38 points, or 0.13%, reversing losses of more than 200 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 traded up 0.16% while the Nasdaq Composite was lower by 0.11%.

Energy stocks continued their recovery as West Texas Intermediate crude oil reclaimed the $45 per barrel level ahead of Thursday's output decision by OPEC members and their allies. The group is weighing a three-month extension of production cuts that were agreed to earlier this year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XLE ENERGY SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF 38.11 +1.17 +3.17% USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 31.00 +0.39 +1.27%

ADP JOBS DATA SIGNALS SLOW HIRING

The ADP payroll report showed U.S. private employers added 307,000 jobs in November, missing the 410,000 jobs that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. Job gains from the prior month were revised up to 404,000 from 365,000.

HOUSE POISED TO CUT ROGUE CHINESE FIRMS OFF FROM AMERICAN INVESTORS

The U.K. government granted emergency use authorization to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine, which is the first in the world to be approved, will begin being distributed to vulnerable populations next week.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PFE PFIZER INC. 40.70 +1.30 +3.30% BNTX BIONTECH SE 119.51 +5.50 +4.82%

Elsewhere, Moderna shares were little changed after Merck & Co. said it sold its stake in the company.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MRNA MODERNA INC. 142.63 +1.62 +1.15% MRK MERCK & CO. INC. 81.61 +0.07 +0.09%

In mergers and acquisitions, Salesforce.com Inc. agreed to buy workplace messaging platform Slack Inc. in a $27.7 billion deal. Slack shareholders will receive $26.79 per share in cash and 0.776 Salesforce shares for each Slack share they own.

SALESFORCE BUYS SLACK $27.7B DEAL

The deal was partly driven by the onset of the pandemic, according to the companies, which predict remote working is here to stay.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CRM SALESFORCE.COM 220.09 -21.52 -8.91% WORK SLACK TECHNOLOGIES INC. 42.73 -1.18 -2.68%

High-flying electric-vehicle stocks Tesla Inc. and Nio pulled back, as did fuel cell companies like Plug Power Inc. Separately, Elon Musk said he would consider a deal if he were approached.

ELON MUSK TALKS TESLA M&A

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LI LI AUTO INC. 34.63 -0.23 -0.67% TSLA TESLA INC. 565.03 -19.73 -3.37% NIO NIO INC. 46.93 +1.67 +3.69%

BlackBerry Ltd. shares were sharply higher for a second day after announcing a collaboration with Amazon Web Services to develop its intelligent vehicle data platform.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BB BLACKBERRY LIMITED 7.12 +0.12 +1.79% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,204.71 -15.37 -0.48%

Palantir Technologies Inc. was downgraded to underweight and given a $17 price target at Morgan Stanley. Shares of the Peter Thiel-backed software company that specializes in big data had surged 170% through Tuesday since debuting on the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 30.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC. 22.34 -3.35 -13.03%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 finished up 1.23% after the government gave the green light for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed, while France’s CAC 40 ticked higher by 0.02% and Germany’s DAX 30 fell 0.52%.

Asian markets ended little changed with Japan’s Nikkei 225 edging up 0.05%, China’s Shanghai Composite index slipping 0.08% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 225 falling 0.13%.