Stocks climb as new coronavirus relief package emerges

U.S. equity markets gained Tuesday morning as investors weighed the latest proposal for COVID-19 relief.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 30193.7 +332.15 +1.11% SP500 S&P 500 3688.66 +41.17 +1.13% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12545.625562 +105.59 +0.85%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was higher by 175 points, or 0.59%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.73% and 0.82%, respectively. The early advance has the benchmark S&P 500 on track to snap its four-day losing streak, the longest since September.

A group of bipartisan lawmakers put forth two bills, totaling $908 billion, for coronavirus relief. The plan includes a $748 billion package that extends an additional $300 billion for Paycheck Protection Program loans and gives an extra $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits. A second bill, totaling $160 billion, grants aid to state and local governments and provides protections for businesses.

Looking at stocks, Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine has no specific safety concerns that would preclude emergency use authorization approval, according to a briefing published by U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff. Data from the vaccine’s clinical study will be reviewed Thursday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MRNA MODERNA INC. 144.25 -10.81 -6.97%

Shares of companies benefitting most from a reopening of the economy, including airlines and cruise operators were broadly higher.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JETS ETF SERIES SOLUTIONS US GLOBAL JETS ETF 22.98 +0.40 +1.77% CCL CARNIVAL CORP. 21.58 +0.65 +3.08% RCL ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES 74.35 +0.32 +0.43%

Elsewhere, Apple Inc. asked suppliers to increase iPhone production by 30% in the first half of 2021 to 96 million units, according to a Nikkei report citing people familiar with the matter. Chip stocks also rose in tandem.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 126.69 +4.91 +4.03% AMD ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. 96.77 +1.99 +2.10% XLNX XILINX INC. 151.89 +2.86 +1.92%

In mergers and acquisitions, Eli Lily & Co. reached an agreement to buy Prevail Therapeutics for $1.06 billion, or $22.50 per share.

CEO David Ricks told FOX Business the company is "quite interested in gene therapy" as the deal gives the drugmaker a leading treatment for Parkinson's disease.

The deal represents an 80% premium to where Prevail shares settled Monday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LLY ELI LILLY & COMPANY 166.03 +8.17 +5.18% PRVL PREVAIL THERAPEUTICS INC. 22.76 +10.26 +82.08%

Energy majors Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. gained as West Texas Intermediate crude oil added 26 cents to $47.25 per barrel, trading near its highest level since March.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XOM EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 43.00 +0.78 +1.85% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 89.87 +0.45 +0.50%

Meanwhile, gold climbed $21.90 to $1,854 an ounce.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 was trading lower by 0.4% while France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX 30 were higher by 0.28% and 0.94%, respectively.

Asian markets ended lower across the board with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng losing 0.69%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.16% and China’s Shanghai Composite slipping 0.06%.