Stocks climb as new coronavirus relief package emerges
S&P 500 looks to snap four-day skid
U.S. equity markets gained Tuesday morning as investors weighed the latest proposal for COVID-19 relief.
Continue Reading Below
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|30193.7
|+332.15
|+1.11%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3688.66
|+41.17
|+1.13%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|12545.625562
|+105.59
|+0.85%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was higher by 175 points, or 0.59%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.73% and 0.82%, respectively. The early advance has the benchmark S&P 500 on track to snap its four-day losing streak, the longest since September.
A group of bipartisan lawmakers put forth two bills, totaling $908 billion, for coronavirus relief. The plan includes a $748 billion package that extends an additional $300 billion for Paycheck Protection Program loans and gives an extra $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits. A second bill, totaling $160 billion, grants aid to state and local governments and provides protections for businesses.
$300 BILLION OF M&A TO BE UNLEASHED BY BLANK-CHECK DEALS
Looking at stocks, Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine has no specific safety concerns that would preclude emergency use authorization approval, according to a briefing published by U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff. Data from the vaccine’s clinical study will be reviewed Thursday.
MODERNA GETS FAVORABLE FDA VACCINE NOD AHEAD OF FORMAL APPROVAL
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|MRNA
|MODERNA INC.
|144.25
|-10.81
|-6.97%
Shares of companies benefitting most from a reopening of the economy, including airlines and cruise operators were broadly higher.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|JETS
|ETF SERIES SOLUTIONS US GLOBAL JETS ETF
|22.98
|+0.40
|+1.77%
|CCL
|CARNIVAL CORP.
|21.58
|+0.65
|+3.08%
|RCL
|ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES
|74.35
|+0.32
|+0.43%
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
Elsewhere, Apple Inc. asked suppliers to increase iPhone production by 30% in the first half of 2021 to 96 million units, according to a Nikkei report citing people familiar with the matter. Chip stocks also rose in tandem.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AAPL
|APPLE INC.
|126.69
|+4.91
|+4.03%
|AMD
|ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC.
|96.77
|+1.99
|+2.10%
|XLNX
|XILINX INC.
|151.89
|+2.86
|+1.92%
In mergers and acquisitions, Eli Lily & Co. reached an agreement to buy Prevail Therapeutics for $1.06 billion, or $22.50 per share.
CEO David Ricks told FOX Business the company is "quite interested in gene therapy" as the deal gives the drugmaker a leading treatment for Parkinson's disease.
The deal represents an 80% premium to where Prevail shares settled Monday.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|LLY
|ELI LILLY & COMPANY
|166.03
|+8.17
|+5.18%
|PRVL
|PREVAIL THERAPEUTICS INC.
|22.76
|+10.26
|+82.08%
Energy majors Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. gained as West Texas Intermediate crude oil added 26 cents to $47.25 per barrel, trading near its highest level since March.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|XOM
|EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
|43.00
|+0.78
|+1.85%
|CVX
|CHEVRON CORP.
|89.87
|+0.45
|+0.50%
Meanwhile, gold climbed $21.90 to $1,854 an ounce.
In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 was trading lower by 0.4% while France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX 30 were higher by 0.28% and 0.94%, respectively.
Asian markets ended lower across the board with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng losing 0.69%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.16% and China’s Shanghai Composite slipping 0.06%.