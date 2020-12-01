Stock futures point to strong start to December

U.S. stock futures are pointing to a strong start to December after the major averages closed out a month for the record books.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading up 320 points or 1.08% while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were higher by 0.99% and 0.98%, respectively.

The early advance comes after the Dow rallied 11.8% in November, booking its largest monthly advance since January 1987. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, climbed 10.8% and 11.8%, respectively, posting their best months since April. All three indexes ended November within 1.38% of record highs.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will testify Tuesday on Capitol Hill on the state of the U.S economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking at stocks, Pfizer Inc./BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. rallied in early trading after the companies applied their COVID-19 vaccines emergency use in Europe. An approval decision will be made on the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by Dec. 29 and on the Moderna vaccine by Jan. 12.

Exxon Mobil Corp. shares gained nearly 2% ahead of the opening bell after the oil company said it is planning a writedown of up to $20 billion and that it intends to slash spending by as much as $25 billion per year through 2025 as it navigates through a COVID-19 induced slowdown.

Tesla Inc. shares gained more than 5% in pre-market trading after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the company’s full weight would be added to the S&P 500 on Dec. 21. The announcement comes amid speculation the $538 billion company would be added to the index in steps to temper volatility caused by the addition of such a massive listing.

Looking at earnings, Zoom Video Communications reported better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its outlook, but shares were trading down more than 7% ahead of the opening bell as investors fretted over rising costs.

Looking at commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipped 11 cents to $45.23 per barrel as OPEC members postponed a decision on production until Thursday and gold jumped $29 to $1,809.90 an ounce.

Economic data out Tuesday includes Markit manufacturing PMI at 9:45 a.m. ET and both ISM manufacturing and construction spending at 10 a.m. ET. Auto companies will release their U.S. sales figures throughout the day.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was leading European markets higher, up 1.97%, after U.K. factories recorded the fastest growth in three years. Elsewhere, France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX 30 were up 1.1% and 0.97%, respectively.

In Asia, China's Shanghai Composite index gained 1.78% as the manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index hit a 10-year high while Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 1.34% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 0.86%.