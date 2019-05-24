US stocks bounce back

U.S. stock futures got a lift on Friday following what has been a volatile week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are all set to open higher ahead of the Memorial Day weekend. U.S. financial markets are closed on Monday.

Fears over a prolonged trade war settled down after President Trump said he plans to meet with China’s Xi Jinping at a summit next month in Japan. In the U.K., as expected, British Prime Minister Theresa May said she plans to resign as of June 7. Investors appear to hope May's pending resignation could unblock the political stalemate over Brexit. While some analysts are warning it could simply mean another delay to the EU departure.

In economic news, Orders to U.S. factories for large manufactured goods fell sharply last month, pulled down by lower demand for commercial aircraft and cars. The Commerce Department said Friday that orders for durable goods — or items meant to last at least three years — fell 2.1%, after rising 1.7% in March. Orders also fell steeply in February. Aircraft orders, typically a volatile category, plummeted 25.1%, after a more modest gain of 7.8% in the previous month. Orders for cars and auto parts fell 3.4%, the biggest drop in nearly a year. And a category that tracks business investment declined 0.9%, the most since December.

The data suggest companies are spending less on big-ticket items, likely in part because of the uncertainties raised by the U.S.-China trade war.

In corporate news, shares of Footlocker dropped after reporting same-store sales growth of 4.6 percent, missing analyst expectations. Tesla continued its rebound from Thursday after CEO Elon Musk, a memo to employees that leaked, suggested deliveries in the current quarter could exceed estimates. And Amazon getting a bullish shout out from Piper Jaffray. The firm says shares could hit $3,000 over the next two-three years, a 65-percent jump from current levels.

Stocks ended sharply lower on Wall Street on Thursday in a broad sell-off that left the benchmark S&P 500 index on track for its third straight weekly loss and had the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 400 points intraday before clawing back to a 286-point deficit.

Recent declines in U.S. stocks have sent more money into the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 2.31%, the lowest level in more than a year. In turn, U.S. mortage rates are falling. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage is now hovering around 4.09 percent, as tracked by Freddie Mac.

European stocks rebounded, while markets in Asia were mixed.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.2% to finish at 21,117.22. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.6% at 6,456.00. South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.7% to 2,045.31.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged 0.3% higher to 27,353.93, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed at 2,852.99.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.