US stocks bounce back from worst day of 2019

Investors jumped back into stocks on Tuesday snapping up discounts one day after the broader equity markets registered the worst drop of 2019.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow jumped 311 points or 1.2 percent, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 1.3 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26029.52 +311.78 +1.21% SP500 S&P 500 2881.77 +37.03 +1.30% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7833.265004 +107.23 +1.39%

The rebound came after the dust settled following the U.S. and China trading currency barbs

Late Monday, the U.S. officially labeled China as a "currency manipulator" after the country devalued its yuan. The move is aimed at making China a more advantageous exporter over the U.S.

Advertisement

Apple shares gained after three days of heavy losses, while videogame publisher Take-Two Interactive Software jumped after raising its full-year revenue forecast.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg BA BOEING COMPANY 332.45 +1.39 +0.42% CAT CATERPILLAR INC. 122.08 +0.43 +0.35% TTWO TAKE TWO 124.56 +9.18 +7.96% AAPL APPLE INC. 197.00 +3.66 +1.89% GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 1,171.08 +16.33 +1.41% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 1,787.83 +22.70 +1.29%

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

After the closing bell, Dow member Disney reported profits that missed expectations as the media giant ramped up investments in digital. Shares fell in the extended trading session.