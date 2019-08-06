Search

US stocks bounce back from worst day of 2019

Ladenburgh Thalmann Asset Management CEO Phil Blancato discusses how the U.S.-China trade dispute is affecting the markets and where investors can find value.video

Ladenburgh Thalmann Asset Management CEO Phil Blancato discusses how the U.S.-China trade dispute is affecting the markets and where investors can find value.

Investors jumped back into stocks on Tuesday snapping up discounts one day after the broader equity markets registered the worst drop of 2019.

The Dow jumped 311 points or 1.2 percent, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 1.3 percent.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES26029.52+311.78+1.21%
SP500S&P 5002881.77+37.03+1.30%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX7833.265004+107.23+1.39%

The rebound came after the dust settled following the  U.S. and China trading currency barbs

Late Monday, the U.S. officially labeled China as a "currency manipulator" after the country devalued its yuan. The move is aimed at making China a more advantageous exporter over the U.S.

Apple shares gained after three days of heavy losses, while videogame publisher Take-Two Interactive Software jumped after raising its full-year revenue forecast.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
BABOEING COMPANY332.45+1.39+0.42%
CATCATERPILLAR INC.122.08+0.43+0.35%
TTWOTAKE TWO124.56+9.18+7.96%
AAPLAPPLE INC.197.00+3.66+1.89%
GOOGLALPHABET INC.1,171.08+16.33+1.41%
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.1,787.83+22.70+1.29%

After the closing bell, Dow member Disney reported profits that missed expectations as the media giant ramped up investments in digital. Shares fell in the extended trading session.