Manufacturing rebound, tech M&A power Nasdaq to fresh record

Investors celebrated the start of the month and week with a basket of positive news on U.S. manufacturing, and deal-making sending all three of the major stock averages higher.

The Nasdaq, leading the gains with a jump of more than 1 percent, hit a new record which was celebrated by President Trump in a tweet that included a jab at Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

Microsoft is helping lift the broader markets on word the tech giant is in "preliminary discussions" to buy TikTok’s U.S. business, which was confirmed by Zhang Yiming, the CEO of TikTok's parent company ByteDance, in an internal memo.

News of the talks was first reported by FOX Business.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 also rose helped by large-cap tech including Apple which climbed to a new record. The maker of iPhones became the biggest company in the world last week toppling Saudi Arabia's Aramco.

In other deal news, Marathon Petroleum sold Speedway to 7-Eleven in an all-cash deal valued at $21 billion which "establishes a relationship with 7-Eleven anchored by long-term fuel supply agreements for approximately 7.7 billion gallons per year, with additional growth opportunities" according to the company.

On the economic front, U.S. manufacturing activity rose to 54.2 in July, a slight bump from the current 52.6, a 16-month high. Any reading above 50 signals expansion.

In stock news, Clorox shares dropped after the maker of disinfectant wipes said sales for 2021 will increase at a “flat to single-digit” pace. The company is “recognizing there is significant uncertainty about future COVID-19 impacts related to various areas of its business,” according to its earnings release, which showed a “22% sales increase, including double-digit growth across all reportable segments” and a 28 percent jump in profit for the fiscal fourth quarter.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude rose nearly 2 percent to the $41.04 per barrel level while natural gas soared 15 percent on forecasts of an incoming heatwave across the nation. Gold was little changed at $1,987.01 an ounce. Exchange-traded funds mirroring these commodities were popping.

