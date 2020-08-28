Stocks hit records as election season kicks into high gear

Stocks rallied to record highs Friday morning as the race for the White House officially got underway following President Trump's acceptance of the GOP nomination.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 92 points, or 0.32%, in the opening minutes of trading and topped its 2019 closing value of 28,538.44.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were higher by 0.28% and 0.56%, respectively, as both looked to extend their longest streak of record closes in 2020. The S&P has closed at an all-time high in four consecutive sessions while the Nasdaq has settled at a new peak for five straight trading days.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28584.65 +92.38 +0.32% SP500 S&P 500 3494.02 +9.47 +0.27% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11692.133833 +66.80 +0.57%

Trump, in his acceptance speech for the Republican nominee, drew a sharp contrast between his policies and those of former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday evening, saying he would “again build the greatest economy in history” and that Biden was the “destroyer of America’s jobs.”

Trump also described himself as the president of law and order while arguing that “no one will be safe in Biden’s America.”

Election Day is 67 days away.

Looking at stocks, Abbott Laboratories reached a $750 million deal with the White House to supply 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests. The $5 test, which received Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization on Wednesday, will begin shipping in September.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ABT ABBOTT LABORATORIES 111.63 +0.34 +0.31%

Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. are in focus as both companies will split their stocks at the close of trading on Friday. Apple investors will receive an additional three shares for each share owned while Tesla investors will receive four.

Coca-Cola Co. will offer voluntary separation packages to 4,000 employees as it restructures its business into nine operating units from 17. The company says the reorganization will result in $350 million to $550 million in severance expenses.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 502.33 +2.29 +0.46% TSLA TESLA INC. 2,278.32 +39.56 +1.77% KO COCA-COLA COMPANY 49.10 +0.88 +1.81%

Looking at earnings, Hewlett-Packard Co. reported strong quarterly results as the work-from-home environment fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic produced a 32% increase in notebook computer sales.

Meanwhile, rival Dell Technologies Inc. also posted solid results amid double-digit growth in consumer devices, including notebooks, commercial notebooks and premium consumer PCs.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HPQ HP INC. 19.60 +0.90 +4.81% DELL DELL TECHNOLOGIES 65.64 +3.21 +5.14%

Big Lots Inc. reported better-than-expected top- and bottom-line results as discount shoppers thronged the company’s stores and website in the wake of COVID-19. Adjusted earnings of $2.75 per share were a record for the April-through-June period.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BIG BIG LOTS INC. 50.45 -5.25 -9.43%

Looking at commodities, gold surged $44.50 to $1,977.10 and West Texas Intermediate crude oil was flat.

U.S. Treasurys were little changed with the yield on the 10-year note holding near 0.74%.

European markets were lower, with Germany’s DAX down 0.48%, Britain’s FTSE falling 0.61% and France’s CAC slipping 0.26%.

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite added 1.61% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.56% while Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.41% after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced he was stepping down due to health concerns.