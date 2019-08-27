European markets trade lower on Germany GDP contraction

European markets opened lower on Tuesday after a report from Germany showed GDP contracted in the second quarter.

Germany GDP came in down 0.1 percent, which matched expectations.

London's FTSE returned to trading following Monday's holiday and traded 0.4 percent lower.

Asian shares traded mostly higher on Tuesday, following a rally on Wall Street.

Traders are cautiously optimistic again about the potential for progress in the costly trade war between the U.S. and China.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei ended the day up 0.96 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose at first but reversed course and was down nearly 0.2 percent and China's Shanghai Composite closed with a gain of 1.4 percent as a report showed China's industrial firms returned to profit in July..

U.S. equity futures were pointing to a decline of 0.4 percent.

Monday's rally on Wall Street got its start early after President Trump said his negotiators had received encouraging calls from China on Sunday, though China's foreign ministry denied knowledge of any such calls.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25898.83 +269.93 +1.05% SP500 S&P 500 2878.38 +31.27 +1.10% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7853.735283 +101.97 +1.32%

The S&P 500 rose 31.27 points, or 1.1 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 269.93 points, or 1.1 percent and the Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, rose 101.97 points, or 1.3 percent.

The major U.S. indexes are each on track for losses of 3 percent or more in August, in what has been a volatile month for the market as investors try to gauge whether trade conflicts and slowing economies around the world will drag the U.S. into a recession.

Global markets appeared headed for another wave of selling early Monday, when indexes in Asia closed lower, until Trump said his trade negotiators had received two "very good calls" from China.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.