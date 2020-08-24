Stocks soar to record highs as coronavirus vaccine hopes build

U.S. equity markets rallied to record highs Monday after a report said a COVID-19 vaccine could come before the November election and President Trump announced a “major breakthrough” in the fight against the virus.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained as many as 234 points, or 0.84%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were higher by 0.85% and 1.33%, respectively, extending further into record territory.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28180.82 +250.49 +0.90% SP500 S&P 500 3421.78 +24.62 +0.72% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11368.418156 +56.62 +0.50%

The early gains came after a Financial Times report said AstraZeneca plc’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine is being considered by Trump for fast-track designation in an effort to get an immunization to market ahead of the November election.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AZN ASTRAZENECA PLC 56.78 +1.07 +1.92%

The report added to investor enthusiasm that emerged on Sunday evening after Trump announced an emergency authorization to use convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients.

"This is a powerful therapy that transfuses very, very strong antibodies from the blood of recovered patients to help treat patients battling a current infection," Trump said just over 24 hours before the start of the Republican National Convention.

Elsewhere on the vaccine front, Moderna Inc. announced enrollment for its Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial, expected to begin in September, crossed the 40% level.

Other drug makers producing COVID-19 vaccine candidates, including Pfizer Inc., BioNTech SE and Johnson & Johnson were also in focus.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MRNA MODERNA INC. 64.45 -2.00 -3.01% PFE PFIZER INC. 38.56 -0.32 -0.81% BNTX BIONTECH 70.73 -2.29 -3.14% JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 150.75 -1.00 -0.66%

Meanwhile, Apple Inc. surged to record highs as investors raced to beat Monday’s deadline to get in on the 4-for-1 split, which will take place at the close of business on Friday.

Tesla Inc. shares hit their own record high after Wedbush said they could hit $3,500 apiece in a bull-case scenario. The electric-car maker will split its stock 5-for-1 at Friday’s close.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 508.18 +10.70 +2.15% TSLA TESLA INC. 2,040.30 -9.68 -0.47% BX BLACKSTONE GROUP 53.44 +0.47 +0.89%

In mergers and acquisitions, private-equity firm Blackstone Group Inc. reached a deal to acquire the consumer health-care business of Japanese drug maker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. for 242 billion Japanese yen ($2.3 billion).

Looking at commodities, gold jumped $13.90 to $1,960.90 an ounce while West Texas Intermediate crude oil tacked on 45 cents to $42.79 a barrel as two storms forced production offline in the Gulf of Mexico.

U.S. Treasurys were little change with the yield on the 10-year note holding near 0.64%.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In Europe, Germany’s DAX paced the advance, up 2.45%, while France’s CAC and Britain’s FTSE surged 2.31% and 1.91%, respectively.

Asian markets were higher across the board with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbing 1.74%, Japan’s Nikkei adding 0.28% and China’s Shanghai Composite edging up 0.14%.