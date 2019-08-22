Stocks adding to recent gains

U.S. stocks traded higher as consumers boost retail earnings. The latest results from Nordstrom joins that of Target and Lowe's in powering stocks.

Kansas City Fed President, Esther George, told FOX Business on Wednesday that the U.S. economy is “doing well” but she's not “blind” to the risk around it. “I think we have to be very vigilant,” she told Edward Lawrence at the Federal Reserve’s annual conference. “What I'm watching for is, since the consumer is essentially leading this economy right now, can it continue to do so? And what could get in the way of that.”

George forecasted 2 percent growth for this year but believes business investments and exports are “holding back” that segment of the economy.

Investors hope to hear more about interest rate strategy on Friday when Fed Chair Jerome Powell gives an address to the gathering of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Investors are examining the Federal Reserve's direction on interest rates.

The minutes from the policymaker's July meeting showed a split over whether to cut rates.

Ultimately, the central bank did cut rates by 0.25 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26310.49 +107.76 +0.41% SP500 S&P 500 2933.47 +9.04 +0.31% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8038.364585 +18.16 +0.23%

In economic news on Thursday, initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell by a more-than-expected 12,000 to a seasonally adjusted 209,000 last week.

Retailer Nordstrom reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit by reducing costs and cutting down on inventory.

Stocks gained in the last session helped by strong retail earnings that saw Target shares soar 20 percent and Lowe's up 10 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg JWN NORDSTROM 29.38 +2.83 +10.68% TGT TARGET CORP. 104.58 +1.58 +1.54% LOW LOWE'S COMPANIES INC. 108.39 +0.39 +0.36%

Global growth concerns remain on investor's minds as Euro zone business growth expectations fell to their weakest in more than six years on trade war fears.

In an appeal to Washington on Thursday, China said to "meet each other halfway" and settle a trade war instead of going ahead with planned tariff hikes Beijing warned will trigger retaliation.

Exporters are preparing for a Sept. 1 increase in U.S. duties in a fight over trade and technology.

Those are due to go ahead on more than $100 billion of Chinese goods despite the Trump administration's decision to postpone some other planned increases to mid-December.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 lost 0.9 percent, Frankfurt's DAX added 0.2 percent and France's CAC dropped 0.2 percent.

In Asia, the major markets closed mixed. China's Shanghai Composite edged up 0.1 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.9 percent and Tokyo's Nikkei was 0.1 percent higher.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.