US stocks trade mixed after rally

U.S. stocks traded mixed, after starting the week with a rally.

Continue Reading Below

Stocks have rebounded over the last three trading sessions. on optimism that stimulus measures would be taken not only by the Federal Reserve, but also by Germany and China.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg HD THE HOME DEPOT INC. 217.00 +9.05 +4.35% LOW LOWE'S COMPANIES INC. 98.07 +3.02 +3.17% TJX TJX 50.58 -0.97 -1.88%

Home Depot shares rose despite the home improvement retailer cutting its full-year sales forecast. The home improvement retailer pointed to a slump in lumber prices and the impact of the U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow component cut its sales forecast to a 2.3 percent rise from a prior outlook of 3.3 percent. Home Depot did however top profit estimates.

TJX shares fell after same-store sales at the retailer missed expectations.

Advertisement

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26134.04 -1.75 -0.01% SP500 S&P 500 2920.34 -3.31 -0.11% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8003.401946 +0.59 +0.01%

Wall Street rallied in the last session on the U.S. decision to give Chinese telecom giant Huawei another 90 days to buy equipment from American suppliers.

In Europe, Germany's DAX and France's CAC traded lower by 0.4 percent. London's FTSE was down 0.7 percent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.6 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.2 percent and China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.1 percent.

This week will include the release of minutes from the last Fed meeting in which the central bank cut interest rates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will also address the gathering of central bankers on Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The White House is reportedly denying a report from Monday that the possibility of a temporary payroll tax cut was being discussed.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.