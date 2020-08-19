Stocks march to record highs as Apple reaches $2T

U.S. equity markets climbed to record highs Wednesday as Apple became the first U.S. company to attain a $2 trillion market valuation and investors digested another batch of strong retail earnings.

The S&P 500 added 0.2% while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.21%. Both indexes finished the previous session in record territory.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SP500 S&P 500 3397.8 +8.02 +0.24% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11241.769147 +30.93 +0.28% I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27848.49 +70.42 +0.25%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, of which Apple is a member, was higher by 101 points, or 0.37%, after ending Tuesday 6.38% below its February peak.

Apple shares crossed $467.77, making the tech giant the first U.S. company to reach the coveted $2 trillion value. Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil giant, briefly crossed the level in December.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 467.47 +5.22 +1.13%

Looking at earnings, Target Corp. comparable sales grew at a record 24.3% during the three months through June as customers stocked up on electronics, home goods, food and essentials while taking advantage of same-day service options amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Digital sales increased 195% versus last year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TGT TARGET CORP. 152.58 +15.68 +11.45% LOW LOWE'S COMPANIES INC. 158.50 +0.59 +0.37%

Lowe’s Companies Inc. beat on both the top and bottom lines as its U.S. home-improvement business saw sales at stores open at least 12 months rise 35% from a year ago.

Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines Co. lowered its daily cash-burn forecast for the third quarter to $20 million per day, down from $23 million, amid a pickup in bookings in August. The company expects capacity to be down 30% to 35% during the current quarter, a slightly bigger decline than its previous expectation of 20% to 30%.

On the deals front, Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay $6.5 billion, or $52.50 per share, for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., an autoimmune disease specialist. The deal represents a 70% premium over Momenta's valuation on Tuesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 35.01 +0.85 +2.48% JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 151.20 +1.11 +0.74% MNTA MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 52.16 +21.34 +69.28%

Looking at commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid 24 cents to $42.65 per barrel while gold dropped $32.30 to $1,980.80 an ounce.

U.S. Treasurys gained, pushing the yield on the 10-year note down by 1.2 basis points to 0.65%.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE was trading higher by 0.42%, Germany’s DAX gained 0.53% and France’s CAC added 0.47%.

Asian markets finished mixed as Japan’s Nikkei climbed 0.26% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.74% and 1.25%, respectively.