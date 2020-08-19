Expand / Collapse search
Stocks march to record highs as Apple reaches $2T

Target and Lowe's blew past earnings estimates

Citron Research’s Andrew Left reveals which stocks he’s eyeing during coronavirus

Citron Research’s Andrew Left shares insights on Tesla stock and picks Overstock, Restoration Hardware, Sonos and Kamada stocks as possible successes due to the pandemic.

U.S. equity markets climbed to record highs Wednesday as Apple became the first U.S. company to attain a $2 trillion market valuation and investors digested another batch of strong retail earnings.

The S&P 500 added 0.2% while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.21%. Both indexes finished the previous session in record territory.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
SP500S&P 5003397.8+8.02+0.24%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX11241.769147+30.93+0.28%
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES27848.49+70.42+0.25%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, of which Apple is a member, was higher by 101 points, or 0.37%, after ending Tuesday 6.38% below its February peak.

Apple shares crossed $467.77, making the tech giant the first U.S. company to reach the coveted $2 trillion value. Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil giant, briefly crossed the level in December.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AAPLAPPLE INC.467.47+5.22+1.13%

Looking at earnings, Target Corp. comparable sales grew at a record 24.3% during the three months through June as customers stocked up on electronics, home goods, food and essentials while taking advantage of same-day service options amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Digital sales increased 195% versus last year.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TGTTARGET CORP.152.58+15.68+11.45%
LOWLOWE'S COMPANIES INC.158.50+0.59+0.37%

Lowe’s Companies Inc. beat on both the top and bottom lines as its U.S. home-improvement business saw sales at stores open at least 12 months rise 35% from a year ago.

Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines Co. lowered its daily cash-burn forecast for the third quarter to $20 million per day, down from $23 million, amid a pickup in bookings in August. The company expects capacity to be down 30% to 35% during the current quarter, a slightly bigger decline than its previous expectation of 20% to 30%.

On the deals front, Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay $6.5 billion, or $52.50 per share, for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., an autoimmune disease specialist. The deal represents a 70% premium over Momenta's valuation on Tuesday.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
LUVSOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.35.01+0.85+2.48%
JNJJOHNSON & JOHNSON151.20+1.11+0.74%
MNTAMOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC52.16+21.34+69.28%

Looking at commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid 24 cents to $42.65 per barrel while gold dropped $32.30 to $1,980.80 an ounce.

U.S. Treasurys gained, pushing the yield on the 10-year note down by 1.2 basis points to 0.65%.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE was trading higher by 0.42%, Germany’s DAX gained 0.53% and France’s CAC added 0.47%.

Asian markets finished mixed as Japan’s Nikkei climbed 0.26% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.74% and 1.25%, respectively.