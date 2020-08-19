Stocks march to record highs as Apple reaches $2T
Target and Lowe's blew past earnings estimates
U.S. equity markets climbed to record highs Wednesday as Apple became the first U.S. company to attain a $2 trillion market valuation and investors digested another batch of strong retail earnings.
Continue Reading Below
The S&P 500 added 0.2% while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.21%. Both indexes finished the previous session in record territory.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3397.8
|+8.02
|+0.24%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|11241.769147
|+30.93
|+0.28%
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|27848.49
|+70.42
|+0.25%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, of which Apple is a member, was higher by 101 points, or 0.37%, after ending Tuesday 6.38% below its February peak.
Apple shares crossed $467.77, making the tech giant the first U.S. company to reach the coveted $2 trillion value. Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil giant, briefly crossed the level in December.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AAPL
|APPLE INC.
|467.47
|+5.22
|+1.13%
Looking at earnings, Target Corp. comparable sales grew at a record 24.3% during the three months through June as customers stocked up on electronics, home goods, food and essentials while taking advantage of same-day service options amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Digital sales increased 195% versus last year.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TGT
|TARGET CORP.
|152.58
|+15.68
|+11.45%
|LOW
|LOWE'S COMPANIES INC.
|158.50
|+0.59
|+0.37%
Lowe’s Companies Inc. beat on both the top and bottom lines as its U.S. home-improvement business saw sales at stores open at least 12 months rise 35% from a year ago.
Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines Co. lowered its daily cash-burn forecast for the third quarter to $20 million per day, down from $23 million, amid a pickup in bookings in August. The company expects capacity to be down 30% to 35% during the current quarter, a slightly bigger decline than its previous expectation of 20% to 30%.
On the deals front, Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay $6.5 billion, or $52.50 per share, for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., an autoimmune disease specialist. The deal represents a 70% premium over Momenta's valuation on Tuesday.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|LUV
|SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
|35.01
|+0.85
|+2.48%
|JNJ
|JOHNSON & JOHNSON
|151.20
|+1.11
|+0.74%
|MNTA
|MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|52.16
|+21.34
|+69.28%
Looking at commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid 24 cents to $42.65 per barrel while gold dropped $32.30 to $1,980.80 an ounce.
U.S. Treasurys gained, pushing the yield on the 10-year note down by 1.2 basis points to 0.65%.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
In Europe, Britain’s FTSE was trading higher by 0.42%, Germany’s DAX gained 0.53% and France’s CAC added 0.47%.
Asian markets finished mixed as Japan’s Nikkei climbed 0.26% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.74% and 1.25%, respectively.